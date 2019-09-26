HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington is gaining its first dedicated men’s and women’s shoe store in 25 years, according to the new store’s owner, MacKenzie Morley.
“We have been dreaming of a shoe store for downtown for a few years now,” Morley said.
MacK’s is slated to open in early October at 939 3rd Ave. and will be the first of its kind in downtown since Foard-Harwood closed 25 years ago.
MacK’s will carry a wide range of shoes from casual to dress, along with some leather goods and accessories for both men and women.“MacK’s will bring a much needed component to downtown, aiming to fill the void for shoes and leather accessories over the last two decades,” Morley said.
Morley owns Kenzington Alley, a women’s boutique in downtown Huntington. Her two stores are on the same block directly across from Pullman Square.
“Many of our customers would buy something and comment on the wish of a shoe store to be able to shop and add to their recent purchase,” she said. “We decided to stop dreaming and make it a reality.”
Morley is the executive director for Downtown Huntington Partners, an association of businesses aimed at promoting the downtown, and serves on the My Huntington committee. In its three years of being open, Kenzington Alley has actively focused on community service and events in the area.
“It was never a question about being involved in our community, it was how quickly can we get started and what are we most passionate about,” Morley said. “MacK’s will be the same. We are already investigating options for charitable events or community outreach for the business. Our team loves having that connection to the community. After all, our tagline is ‘more than a shoe store,’ and we will be exactly that.”
For further information or updates on an opening date, visit www.macksshoes.com or find it on Instagram @macks_shoes or Facebook.com/macksshoes.
GLENN’S SPORTING GOODS: The WV Sting announced last week that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Under Armour through Glenn’s Sporting Goods in Huntington.
The WV Sting was founded in 2017 and is located in Elkview, West Virginia. The WV Sting consists of seven softball teams and five baseball teams for players ranging in age 8 and under to 18 and under. Athletes from nine West Virginia counties participate in the organization, including players from Ohio and Kentucky.
“The ability for our athletes to be outfitted in some of the best uniforms, apparel and footwear that Under Armour has, along with the locality of Glenn’s Sporting Goods and their superior outfit, will allow us to provide everything our athletes need to perform to their highest abilities,” said Joey Adkins, president of the WV Sting.
Josh Perkey, team sales representative for Glenn’s Sporting Goods, said the agreement between the WV Sting and Glenn’s Sporting Goods is an exciting partnership.
“It will result in an elite West Virginia travel program being outfitted by a long-standing West Virginia-owned and operated business backed by a global powerhouse in Under Armour. We can’t wait to get started.”
Under Armour, the Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment, became the official outfitter of the WV Sting on Sept. 13, 2019.