BARBOURSVILLE — A shopping center in the 3600 block of U.S. 60 East in Barboursville is for sale again after the buyer defaulted on the purchase, according to Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service.
The Eastgate Shopping Plaza, which is home of 3 Amigos Restaurant, Java Joes and several other businesses, was originally sold to in March for $1.787 million during a public auction at the site by Gene Niebergall, who owns Mean Gene’s Towing & Recovery in Ona.
The new auction will be conducted on site at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 4, according to Joe R. Pyle.
The property includes 16 commercial units, one commercial unit building and four residential apartments on a lot over two acres.
Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service is promoting the property as an investment that is already generating revenue with long-term tenants that have been well-vetted.
“The daily traffic count here is 22,000,” Pyle said. “There’s over 120 parking spots here with an additional gravel lot for expansion opportunities.”
Pyle said the current tenants are paying over $180,000 annually.
“This is an opportunity you rarely see,” Pyle said. “This is a prime location here in Barboursville, just off (the) I-64 exit.”
The seller of the property is listed as Marshall Reynolds Rentals LLC in Huntington.
COUNTRY GROWN CANNABIS OPENING ON MONDAY: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting celebration for the grand opening of Country Grown Cannabis on Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m., located at 2689 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Country Grown Cannabis is a medical marijuana distribution business with three locations in West Virginia, including Martinsburg and Charles Town with its new location in Huntington.
According to the company’s website, Country Grown Cannabis “utilizes unique genetics to produce medical marijuana unlike any other and strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Our team has extensive background in the medical cannabis industry, and our growers are some of the best in the market, at the top of their craft in the country. Our focus is on quality over ease or quantity. We strive to cater to a wide range of patients, from across all walks of life.”
Dispensary tours, coffee and donuts will be provided by Country Grown Cannabis following the ribbon cutting.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE IN BARBOURSVILLE OPENING NEW PROTOTYPE: A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state-of-the-art Outback Steakhouse at 3417 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 2.
“It is a Joey Prototype,” said Tony Cloninger, managing partner of the business. “It is truly amazing inside and out.”
After the grand opening, the restaurant will resume its normal business hours on Wednesday, May 3, Cloninger said.
Outback is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“We offer dine in, take out and we now cater to any size groups,” Cloninger added.
For more information, call Outback at 304-733-1355.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
