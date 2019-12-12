HUNTINGTON — A car dealership is being built just off the Hal Greer Boulevard exit 11 of Interstate 64 across the road from Kinetic Park in Huntington on 16th Street Road.
Enterprise Car Sales is constructing the lot, according to Brian Hess, group car sales manager of the location.
“This is the second Enterprise Car Sales in West Virginia,” Hess said. “The first is located in Charleston.”
Hess said the new one-and-a-half acre lot will initially have approximately 100 used vehicles for sale.
“These vehicles are one to two years old,” he said. “The qualities that make Enterprise a trusted name in rental cars are the same qualities that make our car buying experience stand out, which is exceptional customer service and quality vehicle selection.”
The dealership building is about 4,000 square feet, Hess added, and will employ from 10 to 14 local people.
He said the lot is scheduled to open sometime in February or March 2020.
For more information about the company, visit online at Ecars.com.
7-Eleven: The 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington is closing, according to store employees.
The last day it will be open is Sunday, Dec. 15, one employee said.
The workers had no other details, and a message left for the owner has not been returned.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: On Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and City National Bank will host a Holiday Business After Hours.
Located at City National Bank’s branch on the corner of Third Avenue and 20th Street, this annual event brings together hundreds of business leaders from across the region.
CVS PHARMACY: CVS Pharmacy announced that it has completed the rollout of time-delay safes in all of its 58 CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia, including pharmacies located in Target stores.
CVS Pharmacy expects these time-delay safes to help deter pharmacy robberies –- including those involving opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone -– by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open the safe.
CVS Health’s time-delay safe program is one of many company initiatives to help address and prevent prescription opioid misuse, diversion and abuse, the company said.
The company expanded its Safe Medication Disposal Program in West Virginia, completing the installation of 27 drug disposal kiosks in select CVS Pharmacy locations in communities across the state, adding to the five units previously donated to local law enforcement.
In 2020, the company will add 1,000 in-store safe medication disposal units to the more than 1,800 units currently in CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. It will also donate up to 400 additional units to local police departments, in addition to the 1,000 units already donated to law enforcement. Together, the existing medication disposal units have collected more than 1.1 million pounds of unwanted or expired medications, including 7,600 pounds in West Virginia.
Additionally, beginning next year, all CVS Pharmacy locations that do not offer a safe medication disposal kiosk will begin to offer DisposeRx packets at no cost to patients filling an opioid prescription for the first time.
SHEETZ: Sheetz, in partnership with Beyond Meat, became the first continental U.S. convenience chain to introduce the plant-based Beyond Burger, now available at all 597 store locations.
In a continuation of giving customers what they want, when they want it and how they want it, Sheetz’s new Beyond Burger can be customized with over 47 options including seven different bread choices, seven different cheese choices, 20 different toppings and 13 different spreads.
The new Sheetz Beyond Burger starts at $6.99 and will vary by customization and toppings.