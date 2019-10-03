HUNTINGTON — As the region’s first and longest continuously held RV and boat exposition, the Huntington RV & Boat Show has provided outdoor adventurers an early preview of what’s new for the upcoming recreation seasons for nearly 40 years.
Hundreds of products and services will be on display and available from knowledgeable exhibitors at the 39th annual event, organizers said.
The 2020 Huntington RV & Boat Show will be presented Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.
The Huntington RV & Boat Show attracts thousands of travelers, campers, boaters and outdoor recreation enthusiasts from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia every year.
If you are involved in a business or organization that provides products or services in which RV and Boat owners would be interested and would like to participate in the 2019 Huntington RV & boat Show, contact Jeff Scott, show coordinator, at 304-757-5487; Lynn Butler, Setzer’s World of Camping, at 304-736-5287; or Stephanie and Phil Abbott, Burdette Camping Center Outlet, at 304-562-2267 about available exhibit space.
SMG: SMG, the company that manages the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, has merged with another company.
AEG Facilities, LLC, the venue management affiliate of Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. and SMG, a portfolio company of Onex and its affiliated funds, recently announced they completed their business combination to create a new, standalone, global facility management and venue services company called “ASM Global.”
ASM is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. ASM operates a diversified portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, performing arts centers, theaters and other venues with more than 300 facilities across five continents.
PLATO’S CLOSET: In 2014, Eric and Megan Watson broke into the West Virginia market with their first-ever Plato’s Closet located in Barboursville. The entrepreneurs opened a second location at 40 Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston on Sept. 19.
Plato’s Closet is part of a national recycling retail chain that specializes in clothing and accessories for teens and twenty-somethings. The store buys and sells guys and girls gently-used, brand-name clothing and accessories.
“The great thing about the concept is that consumers are always looking for ways to stretch their dollar and Plato’s Closet lets them save money in two ways,” Eric Watson said. “Customers can achieve savings up to 70 percent off trendy, brand-name clothing and accessories. Plus, they can receive cash on the spot for gently-used items that are outgrown or no longer wanted.”
According to Watson, unlike a typical consignment store, no appointment is necessary to sell clothing and accessories to Plato’s Closet. Plus, the store pays cash on the spot for goods it purchases from consumers. Typically, Plato’s Closet buys items that have been in retail stores within the past 12-to-18 months, he said.
“We don’t try to create new fashion trends, we respond to actual trends in a timely and value-oriented manner,” Watson said.
For more information or store hours, the new Plato’s Closet can be reached at 304-205-7954 or https://www.platoscloset.com/charleston-wv.
PROCTORVILLE FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER: On Thursday, Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a grand opening of new dental services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said in an email announcing the event.
Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location, the release said.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107 in Proctorville, Ohio.
