ASHLAND - Extreme Air Trampoline Park announced on its Facebook page that it is closing its Ashland location.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Extreme Air will be closing our Ashland location. The time has come for us to leave the Kyova Mall," the post said.
The business said in the post that it has been on the lookout for other possible homes in the Boyd County area without success thus far.
"We love the area and our customers and have tried to avoid this decision," according to the post.
It said Saturday, Aug. 10, will be the last day at that location.
"We have not given up hope of returning to Boyd County. Please do not give up on us," the post went on to say. "We hope to see you soon at our new location in Barboursville at the Huntington Mall. Many of our current employees will be coming with us."
In June, Huntington Mall officials announced that Extreme Air would move into a 45,000-square-foot facility in a building formerly occupied by Toys R Us.
According to Joe Bell, corporate communications director for the Huntington Mall, the company hopes to open by late September.
To learn more about this trampoline park, visit online at www.extremeairwv.com.
WENDY'S: With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a new Wendy's experience when they visit the new restaurant at 30 Pointe Place in Hurricane beginning Monday, July 29.
Wendy's announced in a press release that the restaurant has been built using an innovative interior and exterior design. Featuring the brand's contemporary "Image Activation" design, the restaurant is operated by Schmidt Family Restaurant Group, a Wendy's franchisee with restaurants in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The mayor of Hurricane, Scott Edwards, and Putnam County Commissioner, Ronald Foster, will be on hand to help open this location during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, July 29.
"We are excited to bring this new Wendy's dining experience to Hurricane," said franchisee Justin "Juice" Schmidt. "We're excited to invest in this new restaurant for our team members and our guests. We think everyone will love it."
The interior showcases open, bright dining areas, with multiple seating options and dining room enhancements like music, TV and consumer WiFi, according to the Schmidt restaurant group. Adding to the overall experience are backlit static menu boards and a Coca-Cola Freestyle, featuring over 100 different beverage options.
Schmidt Family Restaurant Group focuses on supporting the local schools in the neighborhoods surrounding their restaurants.
Schmidt Family Restaurant Group is a Portsmouth, Ohio-based Wendy's franchise that operates 40 Wendy's restaurants located throughout Southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The franchisees are Scott Schmidt and his son, Justin "Juice" Schmidt. For more information, visit www.schm idtgro up.us.
OVBC: Ohio Valley Banc Corp.'s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 21 cents per common share payable on Aug. 10 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26. For over nine years (39 consecutive quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of that amount.
