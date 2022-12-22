HUNTINGTON — La Famiglia in Huntington received its first shipment of extra virgin olive oil from southern Italy Tuesday that the family-owned Italian restaurant is launching for purchase.
“Most of the olive oils you find are either blends or they’re from northern Italy,” said Ralph Hagy, owner of La Famiglia. “They’re excellent olive oils, from there, from Spain, from northern Africa. This olive oil is from Calabria. Calabria supplies about a third of Italy’s olive oil. That’s also where my family is from.”
La Famiglia has been in business for 12 years. All of its spices and peppers are also sourced from a company in Calabria, a southern region of Italy.
“We try to do everything based on my family recipes, what I grew up with, and carry on that tradition. So we wanted to use Calabrian olive oil,” Hagy said.
A bottle will cost between $26 to $28.
It will be available at the restaurant on 6th Avenue in Huntington, the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley, the Purple Onion at Capitol Market in Charleston and online at lafamigliawv.com.
WV STATEWIDE TECH CONFERENCE: The West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference is now accepting presentation proposals from technology professionals across the state.
“This is a great opportunity for professionals who work with technology from all around the state — whether you work in higher ed, K-12 schools, government or even non-profits to showcase programs they’ve implemented, lessons learned, research conducted and more,” said conference co-chair Sarah Barnes, in a press release. “We want to shine a light on the fact that West Virginia is a place where we are leading with technology and innovation, too.”
The West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference call for presentations is open for proposals now through Feb. 1, 2023.
The three-day event expects to host hundreds of educators, consultants, administrators and directors from West Virginia’s K-12, higher education, state and local government and non-profit sectors. Attendees will be able to take part in sessions related to a wide range of technology topics, network with peers and visit a technology Vendor Expo. The Expo is expected to feature at least 60 vendors.
“We are currently planning the conference experience and will have more details about our keynote speakers and activities at the conference in the coming months,” Harmony Garletts, conference co-chair, said in the release.
The conference is coordinated by the West Virginia Network (WVNET), an organization that has been integral to educational networking and technology for the state of West Virginia since 1975. WVNET provides telecommunications and computing services across the state, focusing on state colleges, universities, state and local government, K-12 and public libraries.
The conference takes place from July 19-21, 2023, at the Morgantown Event Center and Morgantown Marriott. For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit https://wvstc.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
