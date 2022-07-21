HUNTINGTON — The Fat Patty’s franchise in the Tri-State is back under local ownership after Pawpaw Burgers LLC purchased it on July 18.
“We officially took over the restaurants in Huntington, Ashland, Barboursville and Teays Valley on Monday,” said new owner Doug Knipp. “We are looking forward to making some changes and bringing back some favorite menu items from the past.”
Knipp’s companies own 25 other restaurants in the Tri-State, including several KFCs, Taco Bells and Steak & Shakes, he said.
Fat Patty’s was previously locally owned, but it was sold in August 2018 to an out-of-state company for $12.3 million.
“I was approached by this group out of Louisiana that wanted to sell it because they felt they were just too far away,” Knipp said. “They wanted it to be locally owned again, so we made a deal. However, due to a non-disclosure agreement, I cannot discuss the details of the deal.”
Knipp says the approximately 200 employees at the Fat Patty’s locations, as well as most people in the community, have been very positive about the sale.
“Everyone is just really excited to see us bring Fat Patty’s back to what it was in years past,” he said. “Please bear with us, along with our employees, as we make this transition as smooth as possible.”
Knipp said initial plans are to bring back popular menu items and daily specials.
“We plan to be very involved in the community,” he said. “We are also planning a grand reopening very soon. Our plan is to make Fat Patty’s great again.”
All four locations are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to Knipp.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: On Tuesday, July 12, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for First Settlement Physical Therapy’s new location at 801 10th St., in Huntington.
First Settlement Physical Therapy has been in business for 20 years and boasts 29 clinics throughout Ohio and West Virginia.
Company officials said as a family-owned private practice, they strive to treat their employees and patients as part of that family.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
