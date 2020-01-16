PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Fazoli’s, a Lexington-based brand that serves Italian dishes, will continue its growth with the addition of a new restaurant in eastern Kentucky.
Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard announced last week that the company has entered into an area development agreement with franchisees Jordan Stapleton and Hillary Harkins to bring one restaurant to Pikeville in the summer of 2020.
Stapleton will run the new Fazoli’s with his fiancee, Harkins, and mother, Anita Stapleton. The Stapleton family has been in the restaurant business for nearly 35 years, and the three saw opening a Fazoli’s together as a way to strengthen their relationship.
“We are teaming up to create a family business that will be loved in the Pikeville community,” Harkins said. “Currently, there is not a Fazoli’s near Pikeville, and we are in need of premium Italian food here. There used to be a Fazoli’s in Pikeville long ago, and now we’re bringing it back for all of the fans who have missed it so dearly.”
Fazoli’s service and food is what solidified Jordan Stapleton’s decision.
“Fazoli’s delivers food fast, yet it is a premium dining experience,” Harkins said. “Craveable classic Italian dishes with tableside service, grated Parmesan, unlimited breadsticks and an incredible staff, it felt as if I was paying for a $25 meal. Best of all, we got all of that at an affordable price. It is clear that Fazoli’s has an unwavering commitment to its guests’ experience, and we look forward to sharing this with the Pikeville community.”
ASKDRSKIP.COM: On Friday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce cut a ribbon for the opening of AskDrSkip.com, which is located at 1000 5th Ave., Suite 100, in downtown Huntington.
Patrick W. Hart Jr., “Dr. Skip,” says his office is focused on holistic, functional medicine and wellness with a modernization of traditional Chinese medicine, while working with conventional medical practitioners for an integrative approach.
Hart is an acupuncture physician, licensed by the West Virginia Board of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine. He does not practice medicine and is not licensed to practice medicine or surgery.
Hart says for nearly 20 years he has used his knowledge of natural and alternative therapies, oriental medicine techniques and holistic well-being to recommend noninvasive, natural remedies to target his clients’ wellness goals and keep them on the path of optimal health.
For more information, visit AskDrSkip.com.
MASTERCUTS: MasterCuts at the Huntington Mall has closed.
“This is part of a much larger story that broke a couple weeks ago,” according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications with Cafaro, the company that owns the Huntington Mall.
Bell says a company called Regis had to take back 200 of the 500 salons branded as MasterCuts and Regis it had sold to another company called The Beautiful Group (TBG).
“Apparently, TBG has been having trouble staying afloat,” Bell said. “The stores Regis took back continue to have lease obligations to various mall tenants. The 300 that remained with TBG had leases that were expiring. Around the first of the year, employees at those 300 salons were abruptly told that their shops were closing. Naturally, it was quite upsetting. We will be working with local operators who may wish to try creating independent businesses within the mall setting.”
For more information about the Huntington Mall, visit its website at www.huntingtonmall.com.
FRESENIUS KIDNEY CARE CLINIC: Fresenius Kidney Care clinic in Branchland in Lincoln County is closing its doors Feb. 3, according to a company spokesman.
The clinic opened in August 2018.
“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close the kidney dialysis center at Fresenius Kidney Care located at 12 Lincoln Plaza in Branchland on Feb. 3, 2020,” said Fresenius Kidney Care Clinic manager Benjamin Lockhart. “Staff are working diligently with each patient and their nephrologists to ensure seamless continuation of treatment, either with another Fresenius Kidney Care clinic within a 20-mile radius or with the option to dialyze at home.”
He added that staff at the clinic will be offered jobs at nearby Fresenius Kidney Care clinics.
There are clinics located in Huntington and Chesapeake, Ohio.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.freseniuskidneycare.com.
HOLLISTER: Hollister in the Town Center Mall in Charleston is closing, according to a company spokesman.
Hollister is a clothing store that specializes in fashion for teens that is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch. It will close Saturday, Jan. 18, the spokesman said in an email.
“We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are constantly evaluating our stores to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs, which sometimes involves relocating or closing a store as a result,” the spokesman said.
The spokesman added that the company opened more than 34 new stores in the third quarter of 2019 alone.
“We continue to focus on optimizing our store fleet, as well as providing an engaging online experience, where we know many of our customers begin their shopping journey,” the email said.