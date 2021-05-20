PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Fazoli’s is set to bring its variety of Italian offerings and breadsticks to eastern Kentucky in late June.
However, before the Lexington-based brand can make its Pikeville debut at 1302 South Mayo Trail, Fazoli’s is looking for 80 individuals to join its team.
“My husband Jordan and I are looking for the perfect team to help us introduce Fazoli’s to Pikeville,” said franchisee Hillary Stapleton. Stapleton says they are seeking team members for all positions at the new restaurant.
Fazoli’s will hold open interviews on May 18 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Garfield House, located at 178 College St., in Pikeville.
“Pay will be discussed during interviews, and if hired, new team members will be given a date for training,” Stapleton said. “After 90 days of employment, new Fazoli’s team members will receive a $100 sign-on bonus and a $25 referral bonus if a referral is hired.”
Stapleton says that interested candidates can apply in advance at fazolisofpikeville.com, or they will be given a chance to submit their application upon arrival. All applicants must bring two forms of identification to interviews, she added.
“There is truly nothing like Fazoli’s premium Italian dishes and elevated service in this area, and we can’t wait to bring delicious food, great value and a family-friendly option to the community,” Stapleton said. “We look forward to hiring an exceptional team to join us in bringing Fazoli’s craveable food and excellent service to Pikeville.”
Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium quick-serve Italian chain in America. To learn more, visit fazolis.com.
FRIOS GOURMET POPS COMING TO BARBOURSVILLE: Frios Gourmet Pops, a mobile franchise system that says it’s essentially the modern version of the ice cream man, is opening its first Barboursville location this year, the company announced in a press release.
The location is owned by Jeremy and Maggie Adams. The Adamses said they wanted to introduce the fun and flavorful concept to Barboursville and allow their kids to learn how to run a business.
“Frios provided us the perfect opportunity,” Jeremy Adams said. “We have been eager to start a business that our young kids could be a part of to earn money to put away towards their future college expenses.”
“Frios is fun and brings happiness to people. It’s one of those products you can sit, eat a Frios and talk to people around you. It’s very organic,” Alison Groom, director of franchise development at Frios Gourmet Pops, said in the release. “We’re excited to see the positive impact Frios has on our new franchisees, their families, and their communities.”
Groom said the brand attributes some of its recent success to its simplicity. All products are packaged, sealed and shipped in bulk with dry ice to franchisees, who simply load them into the vans’ freezers to dispense without ever handling any of the food directly. Because the machinery involved is also limited to an in-van freezer, clean-up is relatively straightforward and also simple, she said.
To learn more, visit https://www.friosfranchise.com/.