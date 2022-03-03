POCA, W.Va. — The FoodFair in Poca is permanently closing on Saturday, April 1.
The store posted a sign on its front door this week.
C.T. “Tim” Forth, the store’s owner, said due to the pandemic and staffing shortages, the store was no longer profitable.
“We didn’t want to do this, but economically and strategically it was something we had to do,” he said.
Until the store closes, the hours are limited from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., he added.
RAPID FIRED EXPANDS MENU: Rapid Fired Pizza at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington has powered up its pepperoni and sausage crumble toppings — this time, with the help of plants.
Rapid Fired introduced a 100% plant-based pepperoni and MorningStar Farms Italian Sausage Style Crumble as new topping options until April 15 at all locations.
The company said the new toppings are packed with proteins and Italian herbs and spices.
“These plant-based meats are loaded with flavor that are sure to complement any pizza. Rapid Fired has gone to great lengths, and performed hundreds of taste tests, to make sure the plant-based options are as good as the real thing. They deliver all the taste, with zero compromise,” the company said in a press release.
“We’ve always prided ourselves in having quality, flavorful ingredients. For these new toppings, there was no difference in the selection process,” Mike Kern, president and CEO of Rapid Fired Pizza, said in the release.
Rapid Fired has also taken two of their best selling craft pizzas, the “Pepperoni” and the “Deluxe,” and now offer them 100% plant-based, Kern added.
“With all of the requests we’ve had from the community, it felt right to launch these two new products. We’re excited to grow our already loved plant-based range, and encourage all pizza lovers to give plant-based a go,” Kern said.
Vegan cheese, along with a range of bases, sauces, and toppings are already a staple at all Rapid Fired Pizza locations, he said.
Rapid Fired Pizza in Huntington is located in Pullman Square. For more information, visit online at www.rapidfiredpizza.com.
DINSMORE & SHOHL MARKS 20 YEARS: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP recently marked 20 years since its first West Virginia office was established in Charleston.
Since its inception, the firm’s West Virginia presence has grown from eight attorneys and nine staff in one office that first year to 93 by 2012, and 133 total in 2022, according to a press release from the firm.
In 2002, the national firm employed just one-third of the more than 725 attorneys on its roster today. In the past 20 years, besides adding four more West Virginia offices in Morgantown and Wheeling (2007), Lewisburg (2011), and Huntington (2015), Dinsmore added more than a dozen other offices coast to coast.
Since its formation, the Charleston office has more than doubled in headcount, with its attorneys increasing from eight in 2003 to 21 in 2022, and staff increasing from nine to 20 in that same time.
For more information about the firm, visit online at dinsmore.com.