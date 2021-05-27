HUNTINGTON — The former Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits at 3323 U.S. 60 in Huntington, near Walmart, is being converted into a new Sonic Drive-In, according to the franchisee.
Dustin Ward, operations director with North Fork Holding, LLC, says this will be the company’s fourth Sonic in the region.
“We also have locations in Barboursville, St. Albans and Portsmouth,” Ward said.
Ward said he is hoping to open the new location sometime in the summer.
“We are still remodeling that location and don’t have an exact date at this time,” he said.
Ward said he will also be opening another Sonic on Winchester Avenue, near the 12th Street bridge, in Ashland, Kentucky in the near future.
Ward said he is currently hiring management and will be hiring crew members for both locations when they are closer to opening.
With more than 3,500 franchises located in 46 states in 2020, Sonic is the nation’s eleventh-largest chain of drive-in fast-food restaurants. It is best known for its menu items such as “extra-long cheese coneys” and “toaster sandwiches” as well as freshly made meals and carhop service.
RIBBON-CUTTING FOR TICKERS & TIMBERS: On Wednesday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for Tickers & Timbers in Barboursville.
The business opened in January this year a few doors down from the Tortilla Factory and Outback Steakhouse at 3427 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall.
The new business is locally owned and operated by Tonya Perry and Jerry Lawson.
“We both have lived here in the Tri-State our entire lives,” Perry said. “We have been open for about one month now.”
Currently, the business offers two escape rooms — the Mothman Mystery and Area 51.
“We have had wonderful reviews of our rooms and are hoping to expand with more in the future if revenue allows us to do so,” Perry said. “Currently, these rooms are private, meaning no one else will be placed with your group. These escape rooms also offer corporate and business team-building opportunities. To solve puzzles and find clues, communication while under a time frame is the perfect place to learn about strengths of employees in a fun and exciting setting.”
Tickers & Timbers also offers eight ax-throwing lanes and recently joined the World Axe Throwing League (WATL). It also offers a paint splatter room.
Perry says she was a developmental therapist for children with special needs for about 18 years in Ashland until COVID-19 shutdowns happened.
“I lost all my clients and ended up having to sell my home,” she said. “As an independent single mom, this was devastating, as many others have been hit hard during this pandemic. I, too, was one of those people. I needed a long-term solution for work.”
The couple says the idea for the business came while they were out on a date.
“Jerry and I are boyfriend and girlfriend for several years now and each weekend as we have dated, we would say to each other, ‘There is just nothing to do here,’” Perry said. “We actually contemplated moving away to another state. Instead, I had always said that if someone would open some family entertainment here it would probably be successful and would be welcomed by the community. I had the idea for about a year, and we decided to take this opportunity. We both took our savings and went in as partners to open Tickers & Timbers. We built out the entire facility ourselves.”
Tickers & Timbers is open from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday; from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from noon until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information or to make reservations, call 304-620-6955 or visit www.tickersandtimbers.com.
HUNTINGTON FOOT AND ANKLE OPENS: Huntington Foot and Ankle Clinic, a locally owned business, recently opened in the River Place Plaza in Barboursville.
The new location is the 10th opened in West Virginia and Virginia in the past 20 years, the owner said.
Barboursville Mayor Christ Tatum welcomed the new business with a proclamation from the Village of Barboursville last week.