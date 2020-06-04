HUNTINGTON — Despite the complexities the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic presents, four young entrepreneurs have become the new owners of Le Bistro and, below it, The Cellar Door, in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
John Gladson, Josh Halstead, Chris Craven and Dakota Maddox’s ages range from 27 to 30, and they recently completed a successful transaction of the business with former owners Pam and Naz Abraham of Abraham Restaurant Industries (ARI).
“We are young entrepreneurs and are excited for the opportunity to help and be a part of building a stronger economic future for the city of Huntington,” said Craven, CEO and CFO of the newly incorporated Navi Inc. “Our business model includes being an active community partner, hosting new and exciting events throughout the year, as well as partnering with local organizations to help fundraise and raise awareness around important social and economic issues.”
Halstead will serve as chief human resources officer, Gladson as chief operating officer and Maddox as chief experience officer.
“We are all equal partners,” Craven said. “I have been the general manager and special events coordinator for the last three years at ARI, with John as executive chef for the first year and a half, moving to catering chef after kitchen consultant during the second and third year, Josh was service and front of house management and Dakota with the event coordination and management. We have all been part of the management team.”
The Abrahams said in a Facebook post that they have retired.
“We are excited to spend extra time with the children and grandchildren,” the post reads in part. “With that said, we want nothing more than Le Bistro and The Cellar Door to continue on as two of Huntington’s unique gathering spaces and as an integral part of our community. … I was thrilled when Chris offered to partner with Dakota Maddox, John Gladson and Josh Halstead to acquire the business. I believe they will stay true to the values and standards of Abraham Restaurant Industries, and drive Le Bistro and The Cellar Door into the future with their collective expertise and passion. The young team is enthusiastic and working hard to make this happen.”
Craven said plans for Le Bistro include a bar renovation, which will consolidate the main bar to the chef bar area, giving the main bar 10 seats as opposed to the previous five seats.
“We will also be adding a host stand and waiting area, which will include complimentary coat check for patrons, and adding a second entryway door to help with climate control throughout the restaurant, as well as adding a fenced outdoor dining space in front of the restaurant,” he said.
Craven said new services and products will include cooking classes by executive chef Matthew Noah and COO John Gladson; meal kits, which will include some of Le Bistro’s proprietary signature dishes; and event staffing services for those who like to home chef for their parties but don’t want to spend the night cleaning up after their guests.
Craven says plans for The Cellar Door include a completely reworked small-plates menu, focusing on new American cuisine and chef creativity, and all-new Cellar Door signature cocktails, focused on innovative and interactive presentation and incorporating local spirits.
“We are excited to bring new, vibrant flavors to The Cellar Door with creative presentation to truly match the atmosphere Pam Abraham created with her artistic flair throughout the restaurant,” Craven said.
Craven says while the pandemic has created challenges, they are taking special request orders for luncheons, dinners and takeout catering orders.
“We plan to open for to-go services in July and to fully open our dining rooms in August,” he said.
For more information, visit online at lebistrowv.com or cellardoorwv.com.