HUNTINGTON — Fuel Counter, a fast-casual-style restaurant serving what it describes as healthy, affordable food, has expanded with the addition of a second location in Barboursville.
The new restaurant, located in River Place Plaza on U.S. 60, opened on Monday, Oct. 21.
Following the success of Fuel Counter’s original location in downtown Huntington at The Market, which opened in May 2018, owners Jennifer Jill and Xavier Staggs decided it was a natural next step to bring their mission of providing fresh, quality ingredients to another community in the Tri-State area.
“We opened the Fuel Counter with the hope of bringing something new and special to our community. As a mom, I noticed there was a real need in our area for healthy, affordable options — especially for those of us that are always on the go,” Jill said. “The Fuel Counter has thrived in Huntington, so when a space became available in Barboursville, we couldn’t pass up the chance to grow our business.”
The Barboursville establishment will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week, and will maintain the same menu and dining experience as its Huntington counterpart.
Fuel Counter is located in Barboursville in the River Place Plaza at 6007 U.S. 60, Suite 314, and can be reached at 304-955-5649. The Huntington restaurant is located inside The Market at 809 3rd Ave. and can be reached at 681-378-3155.
BIG LOTS: Big Lots announced it is celebrating the grand opening of its newly remodeled store in Scott Depot, West Virginia, on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the company as a community retailer offering trustworthy value and friendly service.
As part of the celebration, Big Lots will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26. The first 50 shoppers entering the store on Oct. 26 and 27 will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with treats from Big Lots.
In addition, the company will kick off donation program benefiting Special Olympics West Virginia. Big Lots will donate $5 to the local charitable organization each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Scott Depot store over a six-week period starting Oct. 26 through Dec. 7.
The newly renovated store is located at 34 Great Teays Blvd. in Scott Depot.
INFOR: A technology company that announced earlier this year it was opening a branch in Charleston officially did so Monday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
Local and state politicians gathered as Infor opened its 12,000-square-foot office on the sixth floor of Laidley Tower. Officials with the multi-national technology company, based in New York City, have said the company will bring 100 jobs to the area.
The company’s Charleston office will “run cloud applications for government entities, from local to federal levels, and work with government contractors supporting these agencies,” according to a news release from the West Virginia Development Office.
Infor will work with Marshall University and West Virginia State University to create a “technical talent pipeline,” according to company officials.
COMCAST: Comcast announced last week that it’s increasing download speeds for most Xfinity Internet packages for residential customers in Huntington.
Download speeds for these tiers — including Performance, Performance Pro and Blast — have increased by as much as 60%, according to a Comcast news release.
According to the release, most Blast customers will see their download speeds increase from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps; Performance Pro customers from 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps; Performance customers from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps; and Performance Starter customers from 15 Mbps to 25 Mbps.
The company said these speed increases are at no additional cost to customers.
