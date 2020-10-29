HUNTINGTON — A new art gallery business has opened in Huntington.
Ted Taylor is the owner of The Old Lady on 6th Avenue, a home-based business that offers glass window art, mobiles art, etching on glass and custom window art. Pottery, art classes and art on consignment are also available.
“As far as the name, my house is 108 years old, so we named her the Old Lady on 6th Avenue,” he said.
Taylor says he moved to Huntington from Florida five years ago to be closer to his grandchildren.
“I bought a three-story house here in Huntington and renovated the house,” he said. “As an artist myself, I was looking for a place to sell my artwork, and then decided to turn my first floor into a retail art gallery and to provide a space for other artists. I wanted to bring something else to Huntington.”
The business is at 412 6th Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and on Monday by appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, call Taylor at 772-913-5606.
TOWN CENTER HOURS: Ashland Town Center will offer new expanded hours.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.
SHEETZ JOBS: Sheetz is hoping to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The company announced plans to hire more than 3,000 employees companywide across West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.
“As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times,” Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources for Sheetz, said in a news release.
“In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.