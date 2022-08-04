After 36 years of ownership of Beech Fork Lake Marina and 31 years of owning The Great Outdoors Marine, Phil and Diane Daniel said they have retired and sold the business to Grant and Kasey Ferguson, pictured with their son, Graham.
LAVALETTE — The Great Outdoors Marine in Lavalette has been sold to one of its employees.
After 36 years of ownership of Beech Fork Lake Marina and 31 years of owning The Great Outdoors Marine, Phil and Diane Daniel said they have retired and sold the business to Grant and Kasey Ferguson.
Grant Ferguson grew up in Wayne County and has been an employee of The Great Outdoors Marine for six years, starting right out of high school as a boat detailer.
“On my first day of work, my goal was to someday own the business,” he said.
After attending Marshall University and earning a business degree, and working full-time in boat sales and then becoming general manager, he said his dream has come true.
Phil and Diane Daniel said through the years, The Great Outdoors Marine has achieved many honors and grew to be the biggest boat dealer in West Virginia.
“For the last 10 years, it was recognized as one of the Top 100 Boat Dealers in the United States, and the only dealer in West Virginia ever to have received this honor,” Phil Daniel said. “The Great Outdoors Marine was a Top 10 Tracker Marine dealer for 15 years.”
He said the Great Outdoors carries the top boat brands in the country, including Bennington, Sun Tracker and Barletta pontoon boats, Tracker fishing boats, Nitro bass boats and Tahoe sport boats.
The Beech Fork Lake Marina has 225 slips for private boat docking and a rental fleet of pontoon boats, bass boats and kayaks.
“We want to thank our many loyal customers and the great employees we’ve had through the years,” Diane Daniel said. “Grant Ferguson will continue our legacy of great customer service, and we are very happy he and his wife are the ones to take over the business. It has been a great run, but now it’s time to pull up our anchor and sail on to new adventures.”
FAMILY DOLLAR/DOLLAR TREE COMBO OPENS IN HUNTINGTON: A new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store has opened in the former FoodFair location in the 100 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington.
“It’s two great stores coming together — Family Dollar, ready to meet your family’s needs, alongside Dollar Tree, with its thrilling offerings in seasonal, party and crafting — to help you celebrate life’s occasions,” the company said on its website.
The company called it “a new chapter” for the business.
“We are writing a bold new chapter for our business — and for small towns all across America. Nearly 300 stores are open now, with many more opening this year, and over 3,000 markets identified,” it said on the website.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.