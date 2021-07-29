SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Groundbreaking on a new speculative industrial building at The Point Industrial Park in South Point is set to take place Aug. 5, according to Lawrence County officials.
Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. (LEDC) announced its newest building in a joint press release with the Ohio Department of Development.
Officials said the building will be a 60,000- square-foot facility being built across from the FedEx facility at 340 Commerce Drive. It will have a 34-foot minimum clearance height and will be designed to support cranes and a 28-foot racking system. The building will also be designed to allow a future office appendage add-on, officials said.
The project is being funded by a Rural Industrial Park Loan from the Ohio Department of Development.
Lawrence County leaders will join Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development Services Agency. She will be the main speaker at the event, which begins at noon and includes lunch.
Mihalik’s office is responsible for investing more than $1 billion annually in communities, businesses and individuals in Ohio.
Prior to her appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine, Mihalik served as the 55th mayor of the city of Findlay in northwest Ohio. She was first woman to hold the city’s top post, and she led the revitalization of the city’s downtown, attracting new job creators from around the world, according to the release.
Findlay is corporate headquarters of Marathon Petroleum, which owns the refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The city has been recognized as a top micropolitan in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for economic development and job creation since 2013, winning the national award every year during Mihalik’s tenure. She also served on the advisory board for the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors, and she co-founded the Ohio Mayors Alliance, a coalition of the mayors of Ohio’s 30 largest cities.
NANCY’S PLACE: The grand opening of Nancy’s Place, 115 N. 3rd St. in Ironton, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
Nancy’s Place is adjacent to the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s one-stop facility in Ironton and is the organization’s newest family medical center. The center provides family practice, women’s health services, behavioral health and pediatrics.
The grand opening is a free event and is open to the public. It will be geared to provide family fun along with education and information about the services offered there. The day’s program includes tours of the center by providers and staff, inflatables for the children, free popcorn and snow cones, carnival games and giveaways.
Backpack Buddies will be on hand providing free school supplies, book bags and school clothes while supplies last. In addition, Family Medical Centers will give away two new bicycles donated by Central Hardware as prizes.
Nancy’s Place was named after Family Medical Centers’ director of clinical services, Nancy Lewis. Lewis, one of the first pediatric nurse practitioners in the state, has been on the FMC team for 45 years.
“Nancy has been an integral part of shaping the Family Medical Centers processes and programs since its infancy,” said Michael Kingery, assistant director of operations for the Family Medical Centers. “Nancy is a valued member of the Lawrence County community and provides great mentorship to our clinical managers and staff. It was a natural choice to name this state-of-the art facility in her honor.”
For more information, call Nancy’s Place at 740-302-1777.
GIGI’S ROLLS TO VICTORY: Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls of Huntington won the business division of the Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival.
The event was held in conjunction with Dirt Days, Williamson’s annual trail riding festival.
The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau first hosted the event in 2019. After the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival was deemed a huge success by CVB officials.
SALES TAX HOLIDAY IN WV: West Virginia’s National Federation of Independent Business Director Gil White says the state’s upcoming sales tax holiday is a good opportunity for people to support local businesses that are still recovering from the COVID-19 downturn.
The sales tax holiday on clothes, school supplies, sporting equipment, and laptops and tablet computers is July 30 through Aug. 2.
“Our economy may be a lot healthier than it was last summer, but business still isn’t what it was before the pandemic started,” White said. “By shopping small, independent businesses this weekend, people can help local merchants get back on their feet.”
Small businesses account for 98.9% of all businesses in the state, and they employ 49.1% of West Virginia’s workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. A study by American Express found that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community and creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employees and owners purchase local goods and services.
The National Federation of Independent Business is the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. To learn more about NFIB in West Virginia, visit www.NFIB.com/WV.