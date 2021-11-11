TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Habitat for Humanity’s Teays Valley ReStore is celebrating its five-year anniversary of doing business in Putnam County.
A celebration is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, starting at 10 a.m. to mark the occasion, store officials said in a press release. The store is in the Mid-Valley Square shopping center outside Hurricane.
Since opening in November 2016, the Teays Valley Habitat ReStore is a place for home goods and gently used furniture. Donated items are curated, cleaned and merchandised. Among items for sale are antique furniture and decorations, fine china, classic antiques, couches, and a selection of vinyl records.
RCBI LAUNCHING NEW MACHINIST CLASS: The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is expanding its nationally recognized machinist technology/CNC Program to meet industry demand for skilled workers.
RCBI, in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College, will launch a new machinist technology/CNC class in January to increase the number of students preparing for available manufacturing jobs in West Virginia and the surrounding region, said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO, in a press release announcing the expansion.
“Prospective students looking to start their career journey or embark on a new path can get an early start rather than wait until fall 2022,” she said in the release. “Manufacturers across the region contact RCBI constantly looking for skilled machinists. Because our students land jobs quickly — many even before they graduate — we’re not able to meet the needs of every employer. This expansion of our program will increase the pipeline of talent so crucial to the success of these companies.”
In addition to industry-recognized credentials, students in the machinist technology/CNC Program can earn a one-year certificate or a two-year associate of applied science degree, Weber added.
New classes begin Jan. 10 in Huntington. Financial assistance and scholarships are available. Mountain State residents may qualify for free tuition under the West Virginia Invests program, a state initiative to increase the number of young people pursuing careers in key in-demand fields.
To learn about the Machinist Technology/CNC Program, visit www.rcbi.org/machinist or contact RCBI’s Jill Goheen at goheen14@rcbi.org or 304-781-1678.
NEW BUSINESSES IN WV: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 964 new businesses statewide in October, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of four new businesses, a 1.88% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Wirt, Summers and Monroe counties also had notable growth during the month.
A total of 15 new business entities registered in Pocahontas County in October 2021. In Wirt County, three businesses registered. Summers County saw 12 new business registrations and Monroe County registered nine new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Wood. Kanawha County successfully registered 104 businesses in October 2021. Monongalia County reported 95 business registrations. In Berkeley County, 83 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 49 new businesses register with Wood County totaling 36 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,061 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.24% growth rate for the year.