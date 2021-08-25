HUNTINGTON — What began as an online website business has now turned into a storefront in the Progress Building on 8th Street in downtown Huntington.
Harbour House offers clothing, gift items and greeting cards and is owned and operated by Aly McGinnis.
“I am currently the only employee,” McGinnis said. “My husband and kids have been a huge help to get me started. I have dreamed of opening a shop for 20 years. I love providing beautiful items at reasonable prices.”
McGinnis says she grew up in Milton.
“I moved to Huntington to attend Marshall in 1994 where I earned a B.A. in elementary education,” she said. “I taught off and on in Cabell County for 15 years while having and raising my four kids.”
McGinnis and her husband, Ben, have 21-year-old twins Max and Riley, 18-year-old Darby and 16-year-old Lily.
In 2013, McGinnis says, she left teaching to sell real estate.
“I am still with Realty Exchange as a sales agent and plan to continue that,” she said.
Harbour House is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“I offer next-day delivery within a 15-mile radius for online purchases as well as normal shipping. I have free gift wrapping. I have also just started offering corporate gifts. Businesses can contact me at harbourhousewv@gmail.com to order,” she said. “Provide me with a budget and Harbour House will take care of packaging and shipping your client gifts.”
McGinnis said Harbourhousewv.com is still active.
“That is a good alternative to those who are not comfortable shopping due to COVID,” she said. “The next-day delivery makes it really convenient.”
For more information, contact Harbour House at 304-522-4855.
JADED SCORPIO OPENS IN MILTON: The Jaded Scorpio is a new business that has opened inside the Milton Flea Market.
The business was founded upon turning pain into a purpose, said owner Darrah Foster.
“Trying to cope with grief after losing a close friend due to a drug overdose earlier this year led me to create hand-poured wax melts that have a story to tell,” Foster said. “My life had changed forever right before my eyes. I said my final goodbye to someone I loved more than words can explain. Depression was very real at the time, and I needed to find a way to turn the pain into a purpose. I fell in love with creating amazing scents for my home … scents that brought back memories. I am a Scorpio and my beloved friend was a Scorpio, therefore, The Jaded Scorpio was fitting.”
Foster makes hand-poured wax melts from scratch.
“I have worked very hard with the best selection of products to share with my customers,” she said. “Every scent has a backstory, and I have used my memories and created nostalgic scents. All of my wax melts are handmade by weighing and melting wax, adding fantastic fragrance oils and hand-pouring into clamshells. I manufacture all of my products; there’s no machinery behind this company. It’s just my hands creating quality fragrances for you to enjoy.”
Foster says all of her scents are made with 100% soy wax.
“I have done my very best to ensure a permanent variety of wonderful scents along with unique limited edition and seasonal scents for my customers to enjoy,” she said.
The Jaded Scorpio is located inside the Milton Flea Market in Building D. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.