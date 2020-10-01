BARBOURSVILLE — Sometimes change can be vital for any business that wants to survive and thrive.
On Wednesday, Hometown Sportswear in Barboursville announced that it will expand its wholesale screen printing and embroidery services at its location at 3692 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville but will also discontinue retail sales.
The family business, which has been in Barboursville for more than 25 years, is owned and operated by brothers Jeff and John McKenna. They said this business decision was made for a number of reasons.
“We have wanted to expand our screen printing and embroidery business for some time, but we have lacked the space to do so,” John McKenna said. “We felt this was the right time to do it.”
The retail portion of the business, which was predominantly Marshall University clothing and items, was very popular but also required a tremendous amount of time and personnel to maintain and operate, John McKenna added.
“Retail sales had become on a tiny fraction of our business, about 5% of what we do every day,” John McKenna said. “This decision to discontinue our retail sales allows us to expand what we do best and better serve those clients who depend upon us for screen printing and embroidery.”
Expansion plans include new equipment.
“One is a new heat seal machine, which will allow us to ink jet designs and heat seal them onto products,” Jeff McKenna said. “The other one is a direct-to-garment printer, which is like an ink jet printer that goes directly on t-shirts. It gives us the ability to do high resolution images. Instead of having more flat artwork, we will have the ability to take photographs and put them directly onto shirts. It’s a new and exciting area for us to get into in garment decoration.”
The McKenna brothers said while COVID-19 wasn’t much of a factor in this decision, it did give them the opportunity to make this change.
“Even though we won’t be in the retail business of selling Marshall gear, we will continue our support of the both the Big Green Scholarship Foundation and our scholarship program at Marshall University, because that remains important to all of us,” John McKenna said.
Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says COVID-19 has given several businesses the opportunity to reinvent themselves to be more effective.
“Hometown Sportswear has always been a successful business, and this change is the right one for the future of their business,” Bissett said. “This move by Hometown Sportswear is a good example of that kind of opportunity. We wish them future success with this expansion and appreciate their membership in the Huntington Regional Chamber.”
Hometown Sportswear will have sales on the existing retail inventory over the next three months.
“We are hoping to have our new equipment in and the transition completed by the first of the year,” Jeff McKenna said.
For more information about Hometown Sportswear, visit http://www.htswr.com.