HUNTINGTON — Sean Hornbuckle, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, cut the ribbon on his newly remodeled offices at 949 3rd Ave., in downtown Huntington, with officials from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and guests last week.
“I’ve been here on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street for about two years and handling the functions of financial adviser and administrator,” Hornbuckle said. “Just recently I was able to hire Becky Tanner, who is my financial office administrator, and remodel. She is going to be instrumental in our new way of advising.”
Hornbuckle says his offices now provide a private room dedicated to families.
“You can buy stocks and bonds anywhere, but it’s really about those relationships and how people want to work with you and your family, so I designed a place for those families with children and grandchildren to come while still being able to talk about their finances,” he said.
Hornbuckle, who also serves in the West Virginia Legislature as a member of the House of Delegates, has been a financial adviser with Edward Jones since September 2015.
“I am really excited to be able to help not just retirees or individual investors, but also our small business owners in the area in a more impactful way,” he said.
For more information about Edward Jones and Hornbuckle, visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/sean-hornbuckle, or call 681-378-3901.
TAPS AT HERITAGE CELEBRATING ANNIVERSARY: Taps at Heritage announced its fourth anniversary celebration, “Fantastic 4th,” which begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The event will take place on the Heritage Station patio and Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St., in downtown Huntington and will feature live music by the Jason Mays Trio, giveaways and special anniversary beers.
Taps at Heritage is owned by Ray Frye and has offered a selection of craft beer, cider, wine, spirits and cocktails since 2017. It has 16 taps, 50 bottle and can selections, take-home growlers and custom six-packs and a food menu as well as outdoor seating.
In 2019 and 2020, Taps at Heritage expanded the indoor and outdoor space, which included the kitchen, larger bar area and deck for parties and events.
Frye, a U.S. Army veteran, says Taps has experienced solid growth and development over the past year.
“Moving forward, our focus is to continue offering quality service to our customers while keeping our ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking toward our products and events,” he said. “Taps prides itself by hosting, sponsoring and participating in the community.”
The BrewGrass Festival is the largest event that Taps at Heritage offers to the Tri-State area. It occurs annually on Memorial Day weekend.
“The upcoming VooDoo Fest, to celebrate the Halloween holiday, biweekly comedy nights as well as numerous live music events are some examples of ways Taps at Heritage contributes to the local community,” Frye added.
To find out more about upcoming events, hours and ways to participate, visit www.tapsatheritage.com.
S.O.A.R. BUSINESS PARK BREAKS GROUND ON FIRST SPEC BUILDING: The Scioto County Board of Commissioners, Scioto County Economic Development Office, Southern Ohio Port Authority, JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) celebrated the groundbreaking of the first spec building at the Southern Ohio Aeronautical Regional (S.O.A.R.) Business Park on Friday, Sept. 24, according to a joint press release.
The $5.3 million, 45,600-square-foot spec building will be the first of many projects located on the site. Manufacturing and warehouse space is planned for 42,000 square feet, with the remaining 3,600 square feet allocated for office space.
Attendance at the ceremony included representatives from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Governor’s Office of Appalachia, JobsOhio, OhioSE, Fluor BWXT Portsmouth, as well as Scioto County commissioners Bryan Davis, Scottie Powell, and Cathy Coleman, Ohio state Rep. Brian Baldridge and Ohio state Sen. Terry Johnson.