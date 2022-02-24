BARBOURSVILLE — The Human Bean, a drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages establishment, hosted its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at its new dual drive-thru at Pea Ridge Plaza on U.S. 60 near Barboursville.
This franchise location is owned and operated by Mike and Bettie Chapman of the AskKris Corp. and had a soft opening about four weeks ago.
The event was attend by Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum and Brody Nash, the leasing agent for Pea Ridge Plaza, and others in the community. The Chapmans said this is the first Human Bean location for them and the first location in West Virginia.
“This is the first of several we hope to open in the Tri-State in the near future,” Mike Chapman said.
The Chapmans are Barboursville residents who also own several local Marco’s Pizza locations and two Paradise Donuts locations.
Chapman says you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean of West Virginia.
NELSON MEAT PROCESSING CLOSES: Nelson Meat Processing in the 2500 block of Yates Crossing in Ona near Milton announced it closed in a Facebook post.
“We are sad to announce that we will be closing our doors on February 9, 2022. We would like to thank all of our Farmers and Customers for your business over the last 25 years,” the post said.
No other information or details were available.
SHOW: Since spring is around the corner awaiting those home and garden improvements, ideas are abundant at the annual WSAZ Home and Garden Show.
The WSAZ Home and Garden Show is an event designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating. The show in its 20th year has exhibits, merchandise, demonstrations and samples of new and cutting-edge products and services, as well as expert advice from professionals all under one roof.
The show is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25 through 27, at Mountain Health Arena. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7; $6 ages 60 and over; and free ages 12 and younger.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
