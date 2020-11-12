BARBOURSVILLE — COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but Huntington Mall officials say its holiday shopping hours schedule will follow health guidelines and still foster the traditions, festivity and joy of the season.
“The management team has created a holiday season schedule with hours that are logical,” said Joe Bell, a communications spokesman for the mall.
Bell says the schedule was carefully formulated based upon historical data, consultation with tenants and a desire to meet the changing needs and desires of consumers.
“Santa Claus will be available to hear the Christmas wishes of children,” he said. “The phenomenon known as ‘Super Saturday,’ the last Saturday before Christmas, has garnered a great deal of attention. Statistically, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. For that reason, Super Saturday at the mall will be a community event, where guests will enjoy an expanded offering of live entertainment and promotions that offer them great value.”
Bell added that throughout the holiday season, Huntington Mall will continue to operate in a safe and responsible manner when it comes to public health protocols.
“All government mandates will be observed so that the environment remains healthy for everyone who works in or visits the mall,” he said.
The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but will have extended hours on Black Friday and several other days leading up to the holidays.
For information on mall tenants, hours and events, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com to view the full holiday schedule.
PUMPING IRON: Ironheadz Sports Nutrition at the Ashland Town Center will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, for its new location near Belk Women & Kids.
The event features 5% Nutrition sponsored athletes in the store from noon to 4 p.m. with special guest Luke Cage.
Ironheadz Sports Nutrition is a fitness retailer that carries nutrition supplements, specialty coffees, CBD products, sports gear, athletic clothing and headwear.
In the past four years, 14 new stores have opened at the Ashland Town Center, mall officials said.
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.