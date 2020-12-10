HUNTINGTON — Andy Haughey, owner and operator of eight McDonald’s restaurants in the Huntington area, was awarded McDonald’s Ronald Award, an accolade that recognizes McDonald’s owners and operators for outstanding contributions to McDonald’s, their employees and guests and their local community.
Each year, McDonald’s presents the Ronald Award to individuals who not only operate top-performing restaurants but also exemplify the best of the McDonald’s brand. Only the top 1% of McDonald’s owner and operators across the country receive this honor each year.
Haughey, a Marshall University graduate who has been a McDonald’s franchisee for 19 years, was given the award by the McDonald’s Columbus field office.
Haughey is a second-generation McDonald’s owner and operator. His father, Fred Haughey, was an owner and operator for nearly 40 years.
Andy Haughey bought his first McDonald’s restaurant in 2001 at the age of 24.
“I am honored to be a recipient of this year’s Ronald Award. This recognition is a result of the hard work of our entire organization and all the people I’ve been blessed to work with,” said Andy Haughey. “As a local small business owner, giving back to the Huntington community is very important to me and I look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors.”
Andy Haughey says he plans to display the award in the organization’s office as a way of recognizing all of his employees and the work they’ve done to help him achieve this honor.
“Andy truly represents the very best of McDonald’s,” said William Armstrong, vice president of the McDonald’s Columbus Field Office. “The Haugheys have been a part of the McDonald’s family for four decades, and it’s great to see Andy continue to build upon that legacy.”
McDonald’s is an equal opportunity franchisor by choice and continues to be recognized as a premier franchising company around the world. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.
COMCAST INCREASING PRICES: Following news of AT&T raising prices on DirecTV and U-Verse packages, Comcast customers are receiving notices that their TV and internet prices are going up as well.
With this price hike, customers will see their broadcast TV fee increase by around $4.50 per month, from $11.70 to $16.20. TV box fees for those who are using Comcast equipment will go up by $2.50 per month, from $5 to $7.50. Prices for basic and premium TV packages will be increasing, along with the prices of several on demand subscription services including AMC + On Demand, WEtv + On Demand, and UP Faith and Family On Demand.
Along with cable prices increasing, Comcast is increasing the cost of internet. All packages are going up by $3/month, with the exception of xFi Advantage, which is going up by $5/month. Installation fees are going up from $70 to $100 and Xfinity Home Security prices are increasing by $10 per month.
According to the “Important Information Regarding Xfinity Services and Pricing” notice from Comcast, the new prices will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.