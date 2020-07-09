HUNTINGTON — Two working moms looking for efficiency in work and play, Lauren Savory and Cara Gallardo say their new business is dedicated to providing the world with a better way to pack.
Savory, a Huntington native, along with Gallardo launched Pakdup LLC, a simplified and organized way to pack using specialized packing bags.
“With the country starting to open back up, we wanted to get our product out to the community so they can spend time doing the things that matter and forget about the stress of packing,” Savory said.
Savory says Pakdup provides reimagined packing bags through www.pakdup.com that assist in simplifying and organizing the packing process before travel and throughout the duration of your trip.
“Through a series of questions, we will provide a personalized recommendation of our packing bags needed to organize packing by day of travel or clothing category,” she said.
The bags come in small, medium and large sizes.
Savory said Pakdup’s goal is to help remove the stress to allow for better family connections or business transactions.
“Pakdup is where the traveler can go to find a simplified and organized way to travel where eco-friendly and budget-friendly meet,” she said.
“Using the Pakdup travel solution streamlines the packing process for our customers, giving them more time to spend on the people or things that matter most,” Gallardo said.
For more information, find them on Facebook @pakdup; Instagram @pakduptravel; or visit www.pakdup.com.
PHO NO MORE: Pho Noodle House at 1501 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington is closing.
The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it was permanently closing.
“To all pho lovers, this will indeed be our last post,” the July 2 post reads. “We are sad to announce that we will be permanently closing our doors.”
The coronavirus pandemic appears to be the reason for the closure, according to the post.
“The situation we are in right now has created an environment that is hard to prosper in,” the post went on to say. “Despite all this, we would like to thank every pho lover who has supported us this far. Remember to stay safe during this time of unrest. Pho real.”
TOUCHLESS TEXAS: Texas Roadhouse guests in Huntington and Ashland can now enjoy ribs and steaks without touching a menu, a receipt or a pager.
Guests receive notification via text when their table is ready and the restaurant’s new touchless digital menus allow diners to scan a barcode and view the full menu on their smartphones, the company announced earlier this week.
Using QR code technology, guests simply scan a code and the menu instantly appears on their personal smartphones. At the end of the meal, guests can also pay directly from their smartphone.
“The health and safety of our guests and Roadies (employees) is and always will be our top priority,” Texas Roadhouse Vice President of Communications Travis Doster said in the announcement. “Our new touchless menus enable our guests and servers to limit touch points. With the guidance of the CDC and other public health officials, we have enhanced the frequency and scope of our sanitizing procedures to maintain our already high standards.”
Currently, every Kentucky and West Virginia Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for 50% capacity dining and curbside to-go service. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.