Designed by the Chamber staff, the circular visual mark represents the organization’s mission of connection and service area of Cabell and Wayne counties. Officials said for cohesiveness, the chamber’s committees also received updated branding, which includes Ambassadors, Women’s Impact Network (formerly Women 2 Women), Huntington Young Professionals (formerly Generation Huntington), Government Affairs, Nonprofit Roundtable and Manufacturing Roundtable.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new logo, committee logos and branding Tuesday, calling it a new chapter in the organization’s 132nd year.
“With recent growth in the region, the new visual identity represents the Chamber’s commitment to embracing change, fostering connections and propelling the businesses of Cabell and Wayne counties towards a prosperous future,” the chamber said in its announcement.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
