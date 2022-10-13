The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Wholesale Furniture is shown on Aug. 3 in Huntington. The company announced last week that it is going out of business.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Wholesale Furniture is not just going out of the wholesale business — it’s now totally going out of business.

After 105 years and a recent change in its business model, the company that started in 1917 is closing its doors for good, according to a company spokesperson.

