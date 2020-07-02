HUNTINGTON — Husson’s Pizza in Huntington says it has served up its final slices of pizza and sub sandwiches.
The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page last week.
“To all of our customers, we want to thank you for your business at our Huntington location over the years. And we hope to continue to serve you at one of our other locations,” the Facebook post said.
The restaurant closed in January after a car fleeing from police crashed into the restaurant. Following the crash, the business was closed due to the damage it sustained. Emergency responders said no one was inside at the time. The second floor of the building also was empty.
Nick Husson, of Husson’s Pizza, said then he had hoped for a late March reopening of his business’s Huntington location, but it never happened.
The building sustained structural damage and is owned by Marshall University.
An official with Marshall said earlier this week that the structural damage was limited to the wall and window the car hit, and that has all been repaired.
The university may use the property for part of the new College of Business building project, according to Ginny Painter, Marshall’s senior vice president for communications and marketing.
“We expect to award the bids for that project in the next couple of weeks, and will know more as the process moves along,” Painter said.
MACY’S: Macy’s cut approximately 3,900 corporate and management jobs last week.
Staffing at stores, the supply chain and the customer support network have also been reduced, the company said in a news release last week.
A list of stores where the job cuts and layoffs took place was not given, but at least one person working at the Huntington Mall location said they had been laid off.
The company said the move is part of its restructuring to address the impact COVID-19 has had on sales. The company said it will save $630 million a year.
Macy’s added that it expects to adjust as sales recover.
“While the reopening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales,” Macy’s Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in the release. “These were hard decisions as they impact many of our colleagues.”
OVB: Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO of Ohio Valley Bank, announced last week that OVB’s staged process to reopen bank lobbies will begin this month.
For the first phase, OVB traditional standalone branch locations, excluding the Rio Grande, Ohio, office, will reopen their lobbies Tuesday, July 7. Lobbies will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and, for now, will remain closed on Saturdays.
Due to current health regulations, the number of people in the bank lobby at one time will be limited. OVB offices will have a greeter standing by to let visitors know if they need to wait before entering. Private offices will be used as often as possible so that more can be accommodated inside. Staff from offices in phase two will assist with these new healthy best practices in locations reopening lobbies.
Loan appointments can be made at any office before, after or during those hours. Drive-thru windows will return to their normal operating schedule except at the OVB Mini Bank location on 4th Avenue in Gallipolis, which will continue to host extended hours up to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
During the second phase of reopening, anticipated for early fall, in-store offices and the Rio Grande branch lobby will reopen pending no health setbacks. In-store offices include the OVB Banking Center inside Holzer Gallipolis and the branch inside Gallipolis Walmart. Though the Rio Grande lobby will remain closed until the second phase, drive-thru windows at the office are open.
Current hours for all locations can be found at https://www.ovbc.com/about/locations--hours.