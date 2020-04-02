BARBOURSVILLE — J.C. Penney Co. Inc. announced on Tuesday it will extend the temporary closure of its JCPenney stores and business offices due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of its store closures, JCPenney has made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of store hourly associates, beginning Thursday, April 2, the company said in a news release.
“During this time, the company will also require a smaller corporate workforce,” the release said. “Beginning April 5, a significant portion of associates in the company’s home office, Salt Lake City and Soho design offices will be furloughed, along with its store salaried associates. Many of the company’s associates in supply chain and logistics centers were previously furloughed on March 20, and those furloughs will continue.”
“These are difficult days all across the country and the globe. At JCPenney, we are making tough, prudent decisions to protect both the safety of our associates and the future of our Company,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, said in the release. “We remain optimistic about JCPenney’s ability to weather this pandemic. We also believe these short-term solutions will have a long-term benefit for our associates, customers, and key stakeholders as we look forward to the day that we reopen our doors.”
All furloughed associates who are currently enrolled in the JCPenney benefits program will continue to receive full health benefits and the company plans to cover 100 percent of employee-paid premiums for the duration of the furlough, it said in the release. The release added that any impacted associates are also eligible to receive state unemployment benefits, which were recently increased with the passage of the federal stimulus bill.
The company said it will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal officials as it anticipates gradually reopening stores and offices in markets when it is safe to do so.
The company’s eCommerce distribution centers and customer care will remain open, fulfilling online orders and answering customer inquiries, the release said.
DOLLAR GENERAL: Dollar General says it will provide all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10% discount on qualifying purchases.
Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at the store to receive the discount.
Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk customers the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and well-being.