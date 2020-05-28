Jersey Mike’s Subs, which offers fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, has opened a new location at 6007 U.S. 60 East.
Franchise owner Mike Baldwin plans to have a formal grand opening celebration and fundraiser once daily operations return to normal.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, Jersey Mike’s has temporarily closed the dining areas at its locations to help limit person-to-person contact. Customers can still place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The phone number is 304-736-1144.
Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves fresh-sliced subs on freshly baked bread using the same recipe it started with in 1956. More information can be found at www.jerseymikes.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at jerseymikes.
Extreme Air Trampoline Park, 109 Mall Road in Barboursville, is reopening on Saturday, but some things have changed because of the coronavirus.
The park will be open only on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Employees will follow general sanitization and safe distancing guidelines, and stickers have been placed on the floor for spacing. Spacing has increased between tables in sitting areas, and instead of the water fountain, visitors can grab free water at the cafe. Foam pits are closed. Hand sanitization stations have been set up, and all employees will wear face coverings.
Little General Stores have provided more than $100,000 of free lunches to schoolchildren in West Virginia since March 14, ensuring families that relied upon free lunches from the schools. Little General is partnering with restaurants located in its convenience stores, including Arby’s, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway, to give out the free meals.
“The local schools did a great job getting lunches out, as well, but we knew we could help out, so we quickly created the program and got it in place,” Greg Darby, president of Little General, said in a news release. “We’re just grateful to be in a position to help our communities and thankful for our staff, who are continuing to fuel the front line during such uncertainty.”
Little General has been an Exxon-branded wholesaler for 42 years. Darby graduated from West Virginia University in 1980 with a degree in accounting and was hired by Little General as its comptroller. In 1999, he and Cory Beasley purchased Little General when the company had only 38 locations. Now, Little General has 111 convenience stores, with more than half branded Exxon or Mobil.
Every Little General store is participating in this offer every day from 11 am to 1 pm until May 31. To find a location, visit lgstoreswv.com.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is mandating all imported commercial swine arriving in West Virginia related to COVID-19 be processed upon entry into the state. Currently, the WVDA is waiving Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) for imported swine if they are immediately processed and do not re-enter commerce.
Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt decided to waive CVIs and other routine movement requirements to alleviate some of the backlog supply of commercial swine from other states. The WVDA is allowing these swine to move into West Virginia and be processed for consumption. However, the Department of Agriculture is encouraging people to follow biosecurity protocols as swine has the potential to transmit Swine Influenza Virus (SIV).“
When fellow citizens need our help, West Virginians are the first to respond. As we look to help other states’ farmers, we must ensure our own production is not affected. That is why we are asking swine, which requires a CVI waiver, to be processed upon arrival to West Virginia to avoid the spread of potential diseases,” Leonhardt said.