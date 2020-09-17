HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s premier seafood market, Jewel City Seafood, closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic and will reopen Thursday.
“We closed on March 16, so we decided to give the restaurant a fresh look and redesign,” said Dickie Anderson, who owns and operates the restaurant with Amy Beter Anderson.
Dickie Anderson says there are now second-floor dining tables overlooking 4th Avenue downtown.
“We now have up to 22 tables,” he said. “When the pandemic hit we only had around 10.”
The work also included painting, cleaning, sanitizing and redesigning to include a new entry into the restaurant.
Jewel City Seafood offers a variety of meals including Baja fresh tacos, fish and chips, and Po’Boy sandwiches served with a choice of fish, shrimp or crab. There is also a variety of specials on weekdays, including a $5 meal with a Marshall University student ID. More specials can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Jewel City Seafood is located at 1317 4th Ave. in Huntington. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.
For daily specials, follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/jewelcityseafood/. For carry-out orders or more information, call the restaurant at 304-529-7961.
RED DOOR HOME: Another remodel took place at Red Door Home in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center on U.S. 60, near Huntington.
The showroom in the store was expanded to approximately 3,500 square feet, according to owner Len Goddard.
“I would like to invite everyone to stop in and check out the expanded showroom,” Goddard said. “I am happy to offer more decorating ideas.”
The store opened in 2015 and offers design services, as well as a home-decor retail store with lots of furniture. It also carries a variety of gifts, including candles, pillows, and jams and dips for the upcoming holidays.
The location is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
ROSE & REMINGTON: Rose & Remington at the Ashland Town Center Mall is now open.
The new store caters to customers who enjoy luxury boho chic-style clothing, accessories and home decor at affordable prices, mall officials said in a news release.
Rose & Remington is an Ohio-based retailer that opened its first location in 2014 in the Cincinnati suburb of Lebanon, Ohio. Since then, the brand has grown to more than 13 locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Company officials said that over the next few years, Rose & Remington plans to open 40 additional locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and surrounding states.