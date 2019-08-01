HUNTINGTON - Wednesday was a monumental day at Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House in downtown Huntington.
"Today we began accepting credit and debit cards, including MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express, as well as Apple Pay," said Bradley Tweel, the restaurant's manager. "It was time for us to make this change. The world now revolves around credit and debit cards. We may have lost some business because we didn't take them. We hope to now gain that business back from professionals, college students and many others that don't carry cash now."
Tweel says the restaurant had a Facebook live ceremony to remove a sign that said the restaurant didn't accept credit cards.
"It had been there for decades," he said. "We are making changes to our online and social media sites to reflect this change, but we are really excited about this change."
When Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House had its beginnings in 1938, there were no credit cards. The modern payment card was created in 1950 by Ralph Schneider and Frank McNamara who founded Diners Club.
"This restaurant doesn't like change," said Jimmie Tweel Carder, who is one of the co-owners of the restaurant. "We have a very long and successful tradition here and we want to assure people that nothing else has changed. We will still have the same great food, atmosphere and service we have had since my father and mother began this business over 80 years ago."
For more information and to see the Facebook live video of the change, go online at https://www.facebook.com/jimsrestaurant/.
DOLLAR GENERAL: The Wayne County News reported that a new Dollar General store has opened in Fort Gay. The new addition is located across from the Tiger Mart Exxon, which is just inside town limits.
Dollar General touts that it is "proud to be America's neighborhood general store" on the official website.
Patricia Stafford Sanders told the Wayne County News she is thankful for the store addition in Fort Gay.
"I, for one, am so thankful for a Dollar General store in our town, if someone would have said we would have one in the past, some maybe would have laughed. But here it is," Sanders said. "How convenient this is especially in the winter to walk to, if snowed-in."
For more information, visit the store's Fort Gay location or visit the official website at www.dollargeneral.com.
NOVA SALON AND SPA: Nova Salon and Spa is having its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2 at 3520 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
There will be free salon services, a food truck and prizes, the company said in a press release.
OMEGA: On July 14, Morgantown-based Omega Commercial Interiors announced a new location in Charleston at 1210 Smith St.
Omega Commercial Interiors was founded and is owned by David McCormick, Jr. and Peggy Schifano Lovio.
Omega does business in commercial office furniture across West Virginia and in nine other states. Omega has over 60 years combined experience in sales and interior design and offers a wide variety of services that range from office furniture to architectural products, the company said in a release.
Omega's products include case goods, systems furniture, seating, lobby and waiting room furniture, conference room furniture, demountable walls and window treatments. They serve various segments of the business industry including healthcare, private offices, automobile dealerships, banking, legal and government offices.
For more information, go online at www.omegacommercialinteriors.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.