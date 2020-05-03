HUNTINGTON — After at least 40 years of thinking about producing and selling Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House spaghetti sauce outside of the restaurant and Huntington, two of Jim’s grandsons have just launched Jim’s Spaghetti Sauce in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I started conceptualizing the idea about six years ago, but started really digging into it about a year ago,” said Dane Carder.
He and his brother Shawn Carder, sons of current co-owner Jimmie Carder, have partnered to offer quarts and pints of Jim’s sauce to the greater Nashville area, sold frozen, direct to consumer through the website, www.jimsspaghettisauce.com.
Using a rented space in a commercial kitchen, batches of the famous Jim’s sauce is made before being distributed over the greater Nashville area.
While they are not shipping at this time, Dane Carder says they have already connected with some former Huntington residents and West Virginians who have been especially pleased to again have Jim’s spaghetti sauce available to enjoy.
“You would be surprised how many people from Huntington and West Virginia live in the Nashville area,” he said. “But if folks in Huntington have friends or family in the Nashville area, please help spread the word to them about this exciting new extension of the Jim’s legacy.”
Dane Carder added that the restaurant has an Instagram page, @jimsspaghettisauce, and a Facebook page, Jim’s Spaghetti Sauce.