HUNTINGTON — While Julian’s Market has been in business at its location on 12th Street in Huntington for nearly two decades, the market has been open and operating for nearly six decades.
On Monday, the Saad family announced on Facebook that it was closing the market “indefinitely” on Friday, April 17.
“The past month we have experienced a surge in business due to the COVID-19 crisis. Our employees have gone above and beyond to ensure that our customers are taken care of,” owner Julian Saad said. “With the growing threat of COVID-19, we believe it is the wisest decision to step away for the sake of our health and family. With the increased risk of spread of infection, the narrow aisles in our store, and a shortage of supply to fulfill our orders, we believe it is in our best interest as well as that of our customers and employees to close at this time.”
Saad’s son, Abe, said the family is not sure at this point if the closure is permanent.
“The honest answer is we do not know,” he said. “My father is 75 and his health and well-being is our first concern. We are fortunate to have that option. We will explore that option and all other options when this COVID-19 crisis passes.”
Julian Saad said in the upcoming days, Julian’s Market will announce price reductions to clear its shelves of remaining inventory.
“The Saad Family will continue to serve the Huntington community through Saad’s Oriental Rugs, Southside Spirits, Saad’s Wine and Spirits, and Stadium Spirits, which remain open,” he added.
STONECREEK STORAGE: U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. has announced that Stonecreek Storage has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Ironton community.
Stonecreek Storage, at 89 County Road 181, Ironton, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers and towing equipment.
“I am proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Lawrence County,” said Stonecreek Storage owner Cheryl Preston-Bolender.
U-Hauls says it offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others.
“U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS,” the company said. “Trained live verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.”
Stonecreek Storage’s normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
To reserve U-Haul products at Stonecreek Storage, call 740-414-4577 or visit online at https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Ironton-OH-45638/001229/.