HUNTINGTON — Kenzington Alley owner MacKenzie Morley has announced the upcoming closure of the women’s fashion boutique located at 903 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
Morley posted an emotional live video on the store’s Facebook page Tuesday.
“I believe everything has a life cycle, and Kenzington Alley’s life cycle ends here,” she said.
The store opened four years ago and quickly became more than a retail store.
“We have dedicated ourselves to doing a lot of great things for our community,” Morley said. “I look at our involvement in downtown, the Downtown Crawl that for three straight years brought more than 1,000 people downtown to see all that it has to offer, our partnership with Little Victories Animal Rescue and our relationships with our customers, our employees and so many others.”
Morley said being an entrepreneur and small-business owner is hard, but the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown made it even harder.
“It kind of put the writing on the wall,” she said.
Morley said she is grateful and will continue to support entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“Downtown Huntington needs entrepreneurs and small businesses more than ever,” she said.
Morley said the store will begin its closure sale next week, Tuesday through Saturday.
A final closing date was not announced.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenzingtonalley.
MOSES AUTOMALL: Moses AutoMall has long been dedicated to sharing the success of the dealership by contributing to the community.
Through the “50 More Good Things” campaign currently going on at the dealership, Moses is working to support and raise awareness for community causes and announced its support of the Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries Essential Meals Campaign last week.
Since mid-March, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hwy 55 has been providing meals to essential workers across Cabell County through its Essential Meals Campaign. The restaurant franchise has provided meals to police, EMTs, grocery store workers, gas station employees, nurses and medical staff, public works employees and more.
To date, Hwy 55 has served over 2,500 meals, so to thank them for their service and to support the Essential Meals Campaign, Moses AutoMall donated $500 to the cause.
In addition to the financial contribution, Moses AutoMall gave Erin Downard Treacy, Hwy 55 owner and Essential Meals Campaign founder, a commemorative coin. The coin is one of 2,020 specially minted coins Moses AutoMall commissioned to commemorate 50 years of business in one location.
Last week, Hwy 55 delivered meals provided by Moses AutoMall to the volunteers and workers at the Grace Food Pantry at Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
J.C. PENNEY: J.C. Penney said last week it will begin closing 154 stores across 20 states, but not any in West Virginia, which includes the Huntington Mall and Charleston Town Center Mall locations, or its location at the Ashland Town Center Mall in Ashland.
The store closures represent nearly one-third of all its locations, which will bring the Plano, Texas-based retailer to just over 600 stores. The closings will take place over the next two years, the company said on its website.
J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy last month, and the closings are part of its restructure plan. To see the full listing of upcoming store closings, visit https://companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storeclosings/.