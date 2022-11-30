Kroger representatives and Marshall University football players were at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Wednesday to donate 500 turkeys to local families in need as part of the “Touchdown for Turkeys” campaign.
HUNTINGTON — Kroger representatives and Marshall University football players were at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Wednesday to donate turkeys to local families in need.
“This is the seventh year of our Touchdown for Turkeys campaign,” said James Menees, a corporate affairs manager at Kroger. “We have a partnership with Marshall University where Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Marshall football team during the 2022 regular season.”
The team scored 36 touchdowns, but Kroger threw in an additional 140 turkeys in to make it a total of 500.
“There is a lot of need in this community, and food insecurity is a real issue here,” Menees said. “We partner with Marshall and the food bank to do our part to help with this problem.”
Marshall linebacker Elias Neal was one of the players helping to unpack and load the frozen birds.
“Being able to give back to the community through our play this season is something I am glad to be a part of,” Neal said. “It’s a chance to do something for those in need in a community where Marshall is an important part. They support us, and we want to support them as well, and this campaign gives us that opportunity.”
Neal, who led the team in tackles, says while the offensive players scored most of the touchdowns during the regular season, the defensive unit did get a few.
“We stepped it up this year and added two,” he said. “Any time you can be a part of a cause that is bigger than you, I think it’s very important to get involved and help.”
Samantha Adams, donor relations operator for Facing Hunger Foodbank, said the longstanding partnership with Kroger and Marshall University Athletics has helped many families.
“This year 500 families across our service area will be able to have a turkey, and they will be distributed starting next week,” Adams said.
Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank, said the donation comes at a perfect time each year.
“Christmas miracles do happen, and came just in time this year,” she said. “To have these turkeys means that families across our service area can enjoy a holiday meal and make positive memories out of an otherwise difficult year.”
Facing Hunger is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. Kirkhart said the mission of Facing Hunger is to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery products through its 252 pantry and agency network.
“We serve approximately 130,000 food-insecure individuals, including over 37,000 children,” she said. “Our service area includes 12 West Virginia counties, four counties in northeastern Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.