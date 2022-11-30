The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kroger representatives and Marshall University football players were at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Wednesday to donate 500 turkeys to local families in need as part of the “Touchdown for Turkeys” campaign.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Kroger representatives and Marshall University football players were at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Wednesday to donate turkeys to local families in need.

“This is the seventh year of our Touchdown for Turkeys campaign,” said James Menees, a corporate affairs manager at Kroger. “We have a partnership with Marshall University where Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Marshall football team during the 2022 regular season.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

