BARBOURSVILLE — Little Caesars Pizza in the new Village Shoppes complex near Barboursville is having a grand opening Friday, and those attending the event have a chance to win free pizza for a year.
“In celebration of the grand re-opening, customers can register to win free pizza for a year,” Vicki Dunn-Marshall, owner VDM Management Group, which owns the location at 6302 U.S. Route 60 East, next to the Foodfair.
VDM Management has 24 Little Caesars Pizza locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
“After over 35 years in our Barboursville community, we are so thankful for the support of our neighbors, residents, other businesses. We are grateful to be a part of the community and to continue to invest in the area,” she said.
Little Caesars originally opened Barboursville in 1985.
It’s the first business to open in the new Village Shoppes and is more than 10,000 square feet. The new location will offer major convenience upgrades, according to Dunn-Marshall. The location will have a larger drive thru and more parking, she said.
“In the increased concerns for social distancing, besides Hot-N-Ready pizza, Little Caesars offers online ordering — customers can use the Pizza Portal for a no contact lobby experience, pickup their online order in the drive thru or use delivery,” Dunn-Marshall added.
The grand opening is being hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. It will start at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
There will be Hot-N-Ready pizzas, Crazy Bread and giveaways provided by Pepsi, Dunn-Marshall said.
“This will be a great day for Barboursville and the surrounding area. This location has a great look with the latest Little Caesars design, a great Little Caesars team and will be more convenient for our customers,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM. “We can’t wait to serve our customers. Stop by soon, check out our new place and grab lunch or dinner.”
BUSINESS GROWTH CONTINUES IN MOUNTAIN STATE: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,361 new businesses statewide during the month of May 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Cabell County had a growth rate of 2.4% and Wayne County showed a 0.83% rate during the month. Kanawha County reported a 0.49% rate, Logan County’s growth rate was 2.02%, Boone grew at 2.99% and Putnam County showed 0.39% growth.
Lincoln County showed a 1.59% decline in businesses for the month and Mingo County showed a decline of 3.36%.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,328 new businesses in the 12-month period from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 19.49% growth rate for the year.
MACHINING PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE SET FOR JUNE 21: Dan Pancake, program coordinator for the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program at Ashland Community and Technical College, will host a mini open house where incoming students can visit the shop and meet him before fall classes begin.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 21, at the ACTC Technology Drive Campus, Pancake said. The physical address of the campus is 902 Technology Drive, Grayson, KY 41143. The campus is located near Grayson, just off Interstate 64 Exit 179.
“The open house is a time set aside to familiarize prospective and future students with the location of the classroom/lab and is a meet and greet for me and those students,” said Pancake. “I will have examples of the various kinds of work they will be training for, as well as a live demonstration of the machines in action.”
Prospective students who are considering enrolling in the program are also invited to attend the open house. Enrollment Services will be available to assist with any questions as well, he added.
Registration is not required, but those who would like to RSVP can do so by visiting https://actc-cmm-june21.eventbrite.com. Visitors can check in at the campus Welcome Center upon arrival.
Pancake also announced that two of his current students have been selected to participate in a paid internship with Danieli USA’s Ashland location.
“I am excited that Danieli has sought our participation in a new internship program for machinists. They have brought two of our current students in to begin a summer schedule of training and we are hopeful if all goes well they can continue through the fall semester,” he said. “The pay for these two students is $15 per hour while they are training, and if they continue with the company after their schooling is complete, the pay is considerably higher.”
For more information about the open house, contact Pancake at danny.pancake@kctcs.edu.