BARBOURSVILLE — Little Caesars Pizza will be the first business moving into the new Village Shoppes retail development near Barboursville.
“Little Caesars Pizza will be moving into the plaza sometime this year,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM Management Group. “Construction is still ongoing and we are making good progress. We are hopeful for good weather so that continues.”
The current location at 5258 U.S. 60 will remain open until the move, Donahue-Moore added.
Little Caesars opened in Barboursville in 1985 and has been at its current location since 2004. It is owned by VDM Management.
“We are always looking at how to make things more convenient for our customers. After last year, we also want to ease their minds,” Donahue-Moore said. “Besides having a quick choice of a Hot-N-Ready pizza pickup, we offer online app ordering, which customers can choose the pizza portal for no-contact pickup or delivery for most of the locations. Our new location in Barboursville will allow for a longer drive-thru, more parking and a great location off Route 60.”
Vicki Dunn-Marshall, CEO of VDM Management, said the Barboursville area continues to grow and become a destination for consumer needs.
“We value the support from our customers for over 35 years and we are glad to invest back into the community,” she said. “The new restaurant will have the latest technology, updated look and ensure convenience for our customers.”
Village Shoppes is over 10,000 square feet and located at 6302-6310 U.S. 60 East near Barboursville.
Last year, the company gave away prizes to two people who commented on its Facebook contest regarding the businesses they hoped for at the new development.
“Although the winners were selected randomly, we did have a few people guess Little Caesars,” Donahue-Moore said.
“The contest is over, but we really appreciate hearing from residents on what they would like see open in Barboursville. We have an awesome community that suggestions that were big dreams, to funny thoughts, to ideas that were great and we made note of them.”
Donahue-Moore said the Little Caesars will be taking 1,800 square feet of space at the development and another business that will be announced within the next few months will take 3,300 square feet, which leaves 4,500 square feet of space available or three 1,500-square foot spots.
VDM Management Group is a property management company located on East Pea Ridge Road. For leasing information, call 304-736-6658.
TICKERS & TIMBERS OPENS IN BARBOURSVILLE: A new ax throwing and escape room entertainment business recently opened in Barboursville.
Tickers & Timbers is a few doors down from the Tortilla Factory and Outback Steakhouse at 3427 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall.
The new business is locally owned and operated by Tonya Perry and Jerry Lawson.
“We both have lived here in the Tri-State our entire lives,” Perry said. “We have been open for about one month now.”
Currently, the business offers two escape rooms — the Mothman Mystery and Area 51.
“We have had wonderful reviews of our rooms and are hoping to expand with more in the future if revenue allows us to do so,” Perry said.
“Currently, these rooms are private, meaning no one else will be placed with your group. These escape rooms also offer corporate and business team-building opportunities. To solve puzzles and find clues, communication while under a time frame is the perfect place to learn about strengths of employees in a fun and exciting setting.”
Tickers & Timbers also offers eight ax throwing lanes and recently joined the World Axe Throwing League (WATL).
“We will begin having league nights very soon for those who would like to compete in the sport of axe throwing,” Lawson said. “There are tables in our axe throwing arena, and patrons can bring their own food and drink. We also recently partnered with a local restaurant and now offer a pizza special to have delivered fresh while patrons throw axes. We also sell soft drinks.”
The couple says discounts are provided to large parties.
“Eventually, we also hope to sell T-shirts and axes at our business and we will purchase these locally,” Perry said.
“Recently, we contacted a local artist to paint our wall murals for our escape rooms. We try to support other local businesses in our community as much as possible because we realize the importance of small businesses.”
Perry says she was a developmental therapist for children with special needs for about 18 years in Ashland until COVID-19 shutdowns happened.“I lost all my clients and ended up having to sell my home,” she said. “As an independent single mom, this was devastating, as many others have been hit hard during this pandemic, I, too, was one of those people. I needed a long term solution for work.”
The couple says the idea for the business came while they were out on a date.
“Jerry and I are boyfriend and girlfriend for several years now and each weekend as we have dated, we would say to each other, ‘There is just nothing to do here,’” Perry said.
“We actually contemplated moving away to another state. Instead, I had always said that if someone would open some family entertainment here it would probably be successful and would be welcomed by the community. I had the idea for about a year and we decided to take this opportunity. We both took our savings and went in as partners to open Tickers & Timbers. We built out the entire facility ourselves.”
The couple operates the business on their own.“We hired one full-time and one part-time contract workers, but due to not bringing in the business we had hoped our first month, they are no longer working for us,” Perry said. “We are hoping to bring them back very soon if business picks up, so we need all the community support we can get.”
Tickers & Timbers is open from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday; from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from noon until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“We can book parties of eight or more in advance for Monday or Tuesday, if needed,” Perry added.
For more information or to make reservations, call 304-620-6955.
DANG GOOD CINNAMON ROLLS CHANGING TO THE WING PLACE: Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls at The Market in downtown Huntington is changing to The Wing Place.
After two years in business, owner Andrew Hines said it was time to make the change.
“Hats off to anyone in the baking business, but we have been looking to make a change and I wanted to go with something I am very passionate about, which is wings,” he said.
Hines said he wants to bring the quick-service concept to Huntington.
“At many places when you order wings you have to wait 12 to 15 minutes to get your order,” he said. “Our wings will already be smoked to temperature and then the frying process is quick so customers can get their wings in five minutes.”
Hines said Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls is closed now and work continues on the conversion to the new business model.
“We should be open as The Wing Place sometime next month,” he said.
The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to Hines.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.