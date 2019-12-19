By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — There’s a new grill in town that’s billing itself as perfect for those who like to explore taste sensations. Sandy Call, owner of Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston, recently opened the Sunset Grill at 910 4th Ave. in Huntington.
Call’s 30 years in the food industry, combined with her love of not only delicious food but also support for live entertainment, gave wings to this venture.
“Because I love Huntington, I wanted to provide a hip, stylish and locally supported experience for downtown,” she said. “Somewhere you could go to for a unique public or private dining experience.”
The idea for a locally sourced food venue in Huntington started via a conversation between Rick Clay and Call. Clay thought Call’s expertise in the food industry would mesh well for a restaurant on the bottom floor of the West Virginia Building — a facility owned by Alex Vence. After viewing the facility, Call decided that she wanted to move forward, which led her to reach out to chef John Wright, executive chef at the Bridge Road Bistro for his culinary wizardry.
Sunset Grill is a culinary collaboration between Call and Wright. Wright’s food expertise started with attending the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, followed by a position at Chez Francois, an upscale restaurant in Vermillion, Ohio. With 34 years in the industry, he was given full rein over the restaurant’s menu.
The Sunset Grill supports the local economy by utilizing locally sourced foods and food products in their menu offerings. For example, the restaurant will partner with The Wild Ramp and other West Virginia produce markets to include as many locally produced food items as possible.
“The food scene in Huntington is hopping, so we wanted to add to the already established dining atmosphere,” Call said. “That is why I wanted the Grill menu to offer patrons edgy food flavorings in a dish of their liking, while also partnering with local farmers and vendors to explore local options.”
The restaurant features brick oven-fired artisan pizzas. Himalayan Salt Plate Surf and Turf, Angelos Sausage Stuffed Banana Pepper and Cedar Plank Scottish Salmon are a few of the local favorites. Or if you are yearning for a home-cooked meal, try the house-made Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf complemented with brown-gravy whipped potatoes and seasonal green beans.
The restaurant also features local musicians throughout the week.
Sunset Grill general manager Ashley Parker is excited to be on board and says the restaurant offers something for everyone.
“One thing that makes our restaurant special is the fact we support local,” Call said. “Local food items, local talent, local people.”
The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and provides room service to residents of the West Virginia Building. Bookings for parties and special events are available by calling 681-888-5599 or visiting sunsetgrillwv.com.
EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERS: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is scheduled to open this weekend next to Giovanni’s Pizza on U.S. 60 in Barboursville, according to owner Beckett Gue.
The new nine-bay automotive services center comprising 6,500 square feet will offer quick oil changes and same-day tire and mechanical services for all vehicles, Gue said.
“You can stay in your car for 10-minute oil changes,” Gue said. “We also offer services that include brakes, tires, rotate and balance, alignments, AC, state inspection and all mechanical service needs like engine repair, diagnostics and more.”
Gue and his wife Jennifer are originally from the Chesapeake, Ohio, area and are moving back to the Tri-State region from Atlanta.
“We experienced Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers in Atlanta and it changed the way we always viewed the automotive service industry,” Gue explained. “We felt like we experienced the ‘Chick-fil-A’ for oil changes and auto service. So, together, we decided to come back home and provide that same experience of love, professionalism and service we received in Atlanta.”
Gue says for far too long, customers know companies for what they do.
“We want customers to know what we are for,” he said. “We are for supporting our veterans, our moms and dads, our schools and our entire community.”
The business will initially employ about 15 people.
The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.