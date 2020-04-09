HUNTINGTON — Restaurant chain Logan’s Roadhouse has temporarily closed all of its 261 restaurants and furloughed its employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now all of those employees have been terminated, with healthcare benefits ended as of March 31, according to a report by RestaurantBusinessOnline, a website that covers the restaurant industry.
The parent of the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago casual chains said in March it was “mothballing” all 261 of its restaurants after a lender withdrew financing to keep the bankrupt company in operation until it could emerge from Chapter 11 protection.
The debtor-in-possession financing was withdrawn because of the “unprecedented and unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19,” the company, Craftworks Holdings, said in a court filing.
Now the owners said it is possible the restaurants won’t ever reopen, according to the report.
There are five Logan’s Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, including one at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and one in Charleston.
There are nine Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Kentucky and five in Ohio.
KROGER: Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it will provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and pharmacy associates with a “hero bonus” — a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.
The premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.
The announcement follows and is in addition to Kroger’s previous commitment that provided a one-time bonus to frontline associates.
“We’re inspired by our associates who have been on the front lines, working tirelessly to ensure our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials during this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our associates truly are heroes, and the Hero Bonus is a way to thank not only existing associates, but the 500 who have joined the Kroger Mid-Atlantic team in the past two weeks.”
HUNTINGTON CHAMBER: Given the recent rescheduling of many local events in our area because of the coronavirus, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce made the decision has decided to reschedule its annual dinner to Thursday, June 18, the organization announced this week.
OVB: Ohio Valley Bank is now waiving the early closeout fee on its Christmas savings accounts, should any account holders need that money during the current health crisis, the bank said in a release.
Those interested in withdrawing these funds early should contact their nearest branch for details.
FIESTA: The iconic Fiesta brand is stepping to the forefront in the newly formed Fiesta Tableware Company following the acquisition of the former Homer Laughlin China Company food service operations by Steelite International, the new company announced this week.
Headquarters and manufacturing operations for The Fiesta Tableware Company will remain in Hancock County in Newell, West Virginia, according to the announcement.
The company said it had become impossible to compete with the prices offered by overseas manufacturers.
The company added it understands this is a stunning announcement, since generations of customers have known it as the Homer Laughlin China Company for nearly 150 years.