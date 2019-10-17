HUNTINGTON — Last week, MacK’s officially opened in downtown Huntington following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Steve Williams, other dignitaries and guests.
“We have been dreaming of a shoe store for downtown for a few years now,” said MacK’s owner MacKenzie Morley.
MacK’s is located at 939 3rd Ave. and will carry a wide range of shoes from casual to dress, along with some leather goods and accessories for both men and women.
“MacK’s will bring a much needed component to downtown, aiming to fill the void for shoes and leather accessories over the last two decades,” Morley said. “We will be receptive to feedback to those coming in to the store. We want to carry things our customers need and want.”
The store has a team of three employees currently, but Morley hopes that number will increase as the business grows.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
For additional information, visit www.macksshoes.com or find it on Instagram @macks_shoes or Facebook.com/macksshoes. You can also call the store at 681-888-5597.
RUSTIC RAVINES: On Tuesday, Rustic Ravines, a tourism destination in southern Wayne County, joined with the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Huntington Regional Chamber to show off “The Big Zipper,” a half-mile zip line that was recently added.
Constructed with private funding, this addition creates another attraction for people to visit southern West Virginia, according to Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber.
“Rustic Ravines is a wonderful attraction for visitors to our region, but it is important to remember that they are also a thriving business,” he said. “As Rustic Ravines continues to expand, it is our hope to identify formal and informal private-public partnerships that can create more traffic and opportunity for people to visit Wayne County.”
“Rustic Ravines is a great addition to our tourism mix,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area CVB. “We’re excited about The Big Zipper and its potential to bring in visitors who can enjoy all there is to see and do in Wayne County.”
To learn more about Rustic Ravines, visit https://affordablewestvirginiacabinrentals.com.
HOLY SMOKE BBQ: After closing its Huntington location late last month, a restaurant has reopened at a new space in the Ceredo Plaza.
Holy Smoke BBQ, owned and operated by Ron and Denise Kilgore, opened in 2017 but quickly outgrew its original location in West Huntington. The rapid growth prompted the search for a new property for the business to expand.
“We had no room for seating, no room for parking — our business was growing but we didn’t have room to accommodate for that,” Kilgore said of the decision to relocate his business. “We looked from Barboursville to Kenova and everywhere in between for a new site. We’re glad we landed here.”
While located in Huntington, the restaurant had 11 people on staff. Kilgore said the move to Ceredo made room for more jobs at Holy Smoke, and the business now employs around 17 individuals, having made six new hires since the move.
Holy Smoke BBQ is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.