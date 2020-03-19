BARBOURSVILLE — In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s Inc. announced that it would temporarily close all stores through March 31, 2020, including its store at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
This temporary closure of all stores includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy’s, Inc. said in a statement announcing the temporary closures that it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
All three Macy’s brands — Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury — will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.
Other stores that have announced closure due to coronavirus include JC Penney, Sephora, Nordstrom, H&M, DSW, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren.
Gap Inc. announced that starting Thursday it will temporarily close its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America.
The list of stores closing increases daily.
UNGER’S SHOES: Unger’s Shoes, 304 S. 3rd Street in Ironton, Ohio, is hosting the Unger’s Shoes “Hoka One One Running/Walking Demo Clinic.”
This event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday April 18.
The store said the objective of the event is to provide the area with a fun opportunity to experience the outstanding Hoka One One brand in which Runner’s World coined, “The Most Popular Running shoe of 2019.”
The two-day event also offers an opportunity to meet the Hoka One One technical representative and ultra marathon runner, Molly Sarchet, of Nashville, Tennessee.
The event will feature two board-certified pedorthists to ensure proper fit and the O Such Tri-State Race planner team will conduct the non-competitive test track in downtown Ironton.
Also get your vitals checked at the booth sponsored by Collins Career Technical Center Medical and Health Programs and a doctor of physical therapy will be on hand for free gait analysis and tips for more efficient walking and running.
Those with questions can call the store at 740-532-5954 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ungersshoestore.