HUNTINGTON — Marquee Cinemas has planned another reopening after temporarily closing its movie theaters at the end of June.
“We are looking at Aug. 21 for reopening,” said Charlotte Alesi, general manager at Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square 16 location in Huntington. “We have been waiting on Hollywood to release to some new movies.”
Due to the coronavirus, many new movie releases to cinemas got pushed back. While these dates are still subject to change, August releases include “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” Several more new movies are scheduled for release to cinemas in September, including “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The King’s Man” and “Tenet.”
James Cox, chief operating officer of the Beckley-based movie theater company, said the cinemas were forced to close after revenues dropped over 90% after first reopening on June 12.
Marquee Cinemas had been relying on classic movies in its popular “Flashback” series, but it had limited success, according to Cox.
“We have been doing the ‘Flashback’ series for the past three years, and attendance was way down this year due to the pandemic,” Cox said.
This forced the company to close all Marquee locations again on June 28, according to Cox.
Cox said the company, along with the National Association of Theater Owners, is asking people to urge Congress to support legislation that would help save local theaters and other small businesses by passing the bipartisan RESTART Act and to press Treasury and the Federal Reserve to implement more relief measures for cinemas of all sizes.
“West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is one of the co-sponsors in the Senate, and we appreciate her efforts on this important piece of legislation for theaters, restaurants and other small businesses,” Cox said.
Cox says the RESTART Act would offer six-month loans for fixed costs, such as rent and utilities.
“It offers assistance not provided by the Payroll Protection Program,” he said.
For more information about the RESTART Act, visit saveyourcinema.com.
SAFE-CATION: Huntington-based McDonald’s general manager Becki Terrell began supplying employees earlier this summer with a “Vacation Goodie Bag” ahead of their vacations, ensuring employees have everything they need to stay safe while they take a break from work and relax with their loved ones.
The goodie bags include a bottle of disinfecting spray, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks.
“The gift bags have been a big morale booster to our crew members who have worked hard to support and serve their community throughout this difficult time,” said McDonald’s owner and operator Tom Wolf. “Becki is a fantastic manager and a real asset to our restaurants and employees.”
The local “Vacation Goodie Bag” idea even caught the attention of McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger. He tweeted about the bags earlier this month saying, “What a great embodiment of McFamily!”