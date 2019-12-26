HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Purchasing Supplier Diversity Program is hosting a business matchmaker event to provide opportunities for diverse suppliers to network and build relationships with Marshall, the city of Huntington and other organizations.
Suppliers can meet one-on-one with multiple purchasing buyers and representatives to discuss business potential opportunities and network with local organizations.
The Jan. 17 event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Marshall Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room.
For more information, contact Tracey Brown-Dolinski at 304-696-3157 or browndolinsk@marshall.edu.
GAS PRICES: The average price of gasoline across West Virginia is 4 cents higher this week at $2.560 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Motorists across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states saw slight increases in gas prices at the start of the holiday week: Maryland (up 2 cents), New Jersey (up 2 cents), Virginia (up 2 cents), Delaware (up 2 cents), West Virginia (up 2 cents), New York (up 1 cent). Increases are likely due to the substantial amount of holiday motorists — 16 million in the Northeast — expected to travel this week.
In the region, Pennsylvania ($2.75) carries the most expensive state gas price average and lands on the top 10 list of most expensive averages in the country.
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows that regional gasoline stocks built, but by a marginal 600,000 barrels, to total 62.9 million barrels. In the same time frame, regional refinery rates increased by 1%. Gas prices are likely to see some fluctuation in the week ahead, but any increases are not expected to be large spikes or to linger for very long.