HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for MCNB Banks’ grand opening of its new location at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street in downtown Huntington.
Established in 1900, MCNB Banks is a West Virginia community bank offering five other locations throughout the state.
MCNB Banks offers a range of financial products and services. It offers financial assistance and advisory services. The bank provides personal and business checking and savings accounts. MCNB Banks offers credit cards and certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, consumer, business and home equity loans. The bank offers savings estimation and mortgage and loan payment calculators. In addition, it provides online banking services.
MARSHALL PARTNERS WITH RUMPKE: Marshall University recently selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its trash and recycling service provider, officials with Rumpkie announced last week.
Rumpke has provided 22 “Marshall Green” containers and nine compactors that can be found throughout campus.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Marshall University. They have been very welcoming toward our Rumpke team and the push for uninterrupted service,” said Rumpke’s Region Vice President Bill Youck. “As a family-owned company, we are very appreciative to be able to serve this community in the coming years.”
Michelle Wheeler, Marshall’s associate director of purchasing, said she is thankful for Rumpke’s efforts on a quick and successful transition.
“I have been through several trash service transitions in my career, and this is by far the best experience I have had,” Wheeler said. “We are looking forward to building a successful relationship with Rumpke.”
BUSINESS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS: Sports City U Basketball Academy in Hurricane, West Virginia, is celebrating 30 years in business.
The business was opened by Jim Clayton in October 1992, originally in Huntington.
“It’s hard to believe, but 30 years ago, there was no such thing as a basketball lesson. Sure, you could go to a basketball camp, which usually lasted a week or so, but an actual one-hour basketball lesson was an uncommon concept within the world of business,” Clayton said in a news release.
Clayton has taught and coached in Cabell County for over 35 years. On the national circuit, he participates in camps and clinics, while also working with groups such as Nike and USA Basketball.
“Over the years, thousands of players from all over the world have visited Sports City U with the intention of improving their basketball skills,” he said in the release. “The end results have been undeniably rewarding. Countless basketball players have thrived, breaking individual records and leading their teams to unprecedented heights. After high school, many of these Sports City U alumni have gone on to play both collegiately and professionally.”
Sports City U is now located at 3542 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. To contact them, call 304-562-2424.
