HUNTINGTON — When it comes to hot dogs, Midway Drive-In West on the west side of Huntington ranks among the best in the Tri-State. This year, the business has been selected as the new hot dog vendor at Marshall University’s home football games.
“This has been a dream of ours since we acquired Midway 13 years ago,” said Midway Drive-In West co-owner Cory Hutchinson. “We want to say thank you to Sodexo and Marshall University for giving us this opportunity to share our hot dogs with the greatest football fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.”
In 2019, Marshall cut ties with longtime hot dog vendor Stewarts Famous Hot Dogs after owner John Mandt Jr. said he and Sodexo, the company the university uses for managing food vendor contracts, could not come to a mutually beneficial agreement for continuing the relationship.
The 2020 football season did not offer a local hot dog vendor.
“We saw an opportunity to get a local hot dog back at the football games, so after a meeting with Marshall and Sodexo a one-year agreement was reached,” Hutchinson said. “We didn’t sign a long-term contract, but we are hoping to be there for many years to come. We are hoping this turns into a long-term deal.”
Hutchinson said this year Midway will be selling its classic hot dogs at Concession Stand #2 and also throughout the stands during the games.
“We are happy to get a local hot dog back at Marshall football games,” he said. “We hope everyone stops by and supports us.”
Midway Drive-In was established in 1939 and has been a staple on the west side of Huntington, located at 445 6th Ave. West.
Although it has passed through a few hands, Midway has now has passionate, enthusiastic owners, determined to maintain this classic take on Americana cuisine, according to Hutchison, who owns Midway with Bill Ghiz.
According to the company’s history, Ghiz has loved the legendary hot dogs since he was a child. He was introduced to the landmark drive-in by his dad, the late Joe Ghiz.
Bill Ghiz’s relationship with Midway continued as he worked his way through college at Marshall University by working as a curb boy at Midway. The drive-in also played host to his first meeting with Samantha, whom he later married.
When the opportunity came to buy Midway and reopen its doors in 2008, Bill Ghiz and his childhood friend Cory Hutchinson couldn’t pass up owning a piece of history in the West End of Huntington.
Hutchinson says he has a passion for cooking, serving, and entertaining.
“The opportunity to buy Midway was a dream come true,” he said.
With quality and authenticity of top importance, Hutchinson says he used his relationship with the local food industry to ensure they had the best quality products.
“We also have great cheeseburgers, fantastic fries and the best homemade milkshakes,” he said.
For more information, visit the website at midwaydriveinwv.com or call 304-697-3644.
TANKS REMOVED FROM OLD GAS STATION: Last week, several folks noticed gasoline tanks being removed from the old Marathon gas station across the street from the Cabell County Courthouse.
City of Huntington communications director Bryan Chambers said Greenbrier Environmental Group is doing the work.
“They are licensed and have worked in the city before and have obtained a permit to remove the fuel storage tanks on the property,” he said.
According to Cabell County GIS map card, the owner of the property is Cap West Virginia Holding LLC. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office shows it as a member company of LGP Realty Holdings LP based out of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
“We have not received any other applications at this time that indicate the future use of the property,” Chambers said.
GUIDED TOURS BACK AT BLENKO: Blenko Glass Company’s historic viewing area and guided tours are now back in Milton, according to site operations director Bryson Cutler.
“Bring your family and check out our viewing area where you can watch our team of skilled artisans bring remarkable works of art to life before your very eyes,” Cutler said.
The tours were temporarily stopped until a new guide could be found, he said.
Guided tours can be scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.“Visitors can take a deep dive into Blenko’s history and impact on West Virginia,” Cutler said. “Get up close and feel the heat from our furnaces, and watch the magic unfold.”
To schedule a guided tour, go online at Blenko.com or visit its Visitors Center in Milton.
GRAND OPENING OF THE SHAKERY: Owners of the Shake Shoppe in Ironton opened a small restaurant out of a city-owned building in the area adjacent to the Ironton Farmers Market.
The Shakery hosted a grand opening on Tuesday, near the Friends Spray Park. It is a sister store of the Shake Shoppe.
The event featured inflatables, door prizes, giveaways and a concert with Chain Link, a classic rock band.
It offers frozen treats, such as ice cream and milkshakes, along with shaved ice and fresh hand-squeezed lemonade. Hot dogs and chili, chips and cheese are also on the menu.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.