HUNTINGTON — An online boutique has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Huntington.
Modern Daisy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for its new store at 418 8th St. in Huntington in the Progress Building.
Beth Copley, owner of Modern Daisy, says the boutique opened Oct. 19 following success online and at vendor shows.
“We offer stylish women’s clothing, sizes small to 3XL, and accessories in all sizes,” she said. “We really focus on casual clothing, from something to wear to take your kids to school, go to work or for a casual night out.”
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit online at ModernDaisy.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call them at 304-617-7558.
ILCAO: On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization (ILCAO) Family Medical Centers is hosting a grand opening ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its new dental services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center.
Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at the Proctorville Family Medical Center located at 10777 County Road 107 in Proctorville, Ohio. For more information, visit online at www.familymedicalcenters.org.
WALMART: As the holiday shopping season approaches, the South Point Walmart Supercenter celebrated the completion of its remodel that included several department transformations and the expansion of innovations.
The renovation was part of Walmart’s plans to spend $81 million in stores across Ohio in 2019.
“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another, and our customers will notice the exciting updates as soon as they walk through the door,” said store manager Marty Bishop.
“While the renovations offer a fresh new look, our customers tell us the new innovations are major time savers and make shopping easier.”
During the grand reopening ceremony to celebrate the store’s remodel, the South Point Walmart awarded a total of $7,200 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Task Force, Lawrence County Developmentally Disabled and Facing Hunger Foodbank.
BRIDGE ROAD BISTRO: Steven Keith reported in the Charleston Gazette-Mail last week that Bridge Road Bistro owner Sandy Call has opened a new restaurant in downtown Huntington.
Located in a spot at 910 4th Ave. that used to house popular restaurants Huntington Prime and, most recently, Prime on 4th, the new Sunset Grill blends farm-to-table dining and live music in a modern “speakeasy” setting, Keith reported.
The menu — also created by Bridge Road Bistro executive chef John Wright and Sunset Grill sous chef Derek Merrill — features brick-oven pizzas, steaks and more, with catering services and delivery offered to downtown Huntington businesses.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.