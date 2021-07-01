HURRICANE — Alpha Technologies Inc. recently announced a program to assist West Virginia communities and municipalities interested in the development of broadband networks.
The company said the services provide engineering assistance at no charge and are designed to help local communities review all possibilities of internet services.
“As local communities begin to invest in broadband infrastructure, we are providing engineering and educational resources at no charge to help with the communities make informed decisions as they move forward with broadband deployment,” said Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies.
Tate says the city of St. Albans recently announced it is gathering information about creating a network for its residents and it will work directly with Alpha Technologies to learn more about the services that may be provided and how to design the network to make services available to as many people as possible.
“Before we spend any money building out the infrastructure for better broadband in St. Albans, we are going to educate ourselves on all technologies and options to better serve our constituents,” said St. Albans Mayor Scott James.
Alpha Technologies recently completed a fiber network buildout in Charleston and South Charleston that extends to its datacenter in South Charleston.
Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business headquartered in Hurricane with a global datacenter located in South Charleston.
PEOPLES BANK: Peoples Bank was named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best In-State Banks” for the second year in a row.
The annual list, informed by an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks where they have or previously had checking accounts, names the best banks in each of the 50 states. Of the 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America eligible for the award, just 2.7% are named to this list, the company said in a press release.
“We are honored to be featured on this list for the second year in a row,” Chuck Sulerzyski, president and CEO of Peoples Bank, said in the release. “We are very grateful for the support from our clients and our local communities. We will continue to do our best every day to earn your business.”
Peoples Bank has its headquarters in Marietta, Ohio, and has a location in Huntington. It is one of 16 banks that was awarded the Best-In-State designation in more than one state, receiving the award in both Ohio and West Virginia, the company said.