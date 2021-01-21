HUNTINGTON — Construction continues on a new 5 Star Car Wash at the old Bojangles’ restaurant building on 16th Street, just off the Hal Greer Boulevard exit on Interstate 64 across from Kinetic Park.
It will be the second location in Huntington, according to owners Scott and Laya Hutchison, presidents of Star Car Wash LLC.
“We also have a location on 3rd Avenue in Huntington,” Scott Hutchison said. “It’s across from the Marshall football stadium. It’s the only full-service wash in the area with detailing services.”
The couple also recently opened a new location in Ashland to go with locations in Maysville, Kentucky; South Point, Ohio; and Hurricane, Charleston and Huntington in West Virginia.
Future locations include Cross Lanes and Teays Valley, Hutchison added.
“We’re excited to be growing throughout the Tri-State area,” he said. “We want to ensure our customers have the convenience of washing at all of our locations for one low price.”
Hutchison said unlimited monthly wash plans start at $19.99 and can be used at any location. They also offer free vacuums and hand dry with every wash.
“As most family owned businesses in 2020, we experienced our fair share of struggles. We wanted to personally thank all of our loyal customers for helping us survive last year and supporting us in new growth,” Hutchison said. “We’re excited to continue to bring more jobs to the area and make washing your car as convenient as possible.”
HEMP COMPANY OPENS IN HUNTINGTON’S WEST END: Arvin Thompson recently opened a hemp dispensary in Huntington’s West End, just across from Midway Drive Thru at 585 5th St. West.
“We are the first hemp dispensary in the area,” Thompson said, a franchisee of The Eastern Hemp Company. “Thanks to the 2018 farm bill, we are able to produce our top-of-the-line full spectrum CBD hemp oil, CDB gummies, CBD salve and also sell the flower that it is made from. We also carry our full line of Delta8 THC, which was also legalized with the 2018 farm bill, including our cartridges and edibles.”
The Eastern Kentucky Hemp Company is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and also has locations in Grayson and Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Thompson says he is marketing the business as a wellness and holistic alternative to prescription pharmaceuticals and illegal drug abuse.
“I wanted to give people a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals,” he said. “I want to bring awareness to the healing effects of hemp.”
For more information, call 304-522-2632 or visit the new business.
IRONTON NATIVE LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS: An Ironton native has launched a handmade hair accessory business.
Evelyn Ann Hair offers polymer clay hair accessories, including barrettes and clips, handcrafted by owner Breana Bowen.
“I have always been obsessed with hair accessories, and after years of purchasing them from various big box stores, I decided to make my own,” Bowen said. “After the reaction I received from friends and family, I decided to take the leap of faith and start selling them.”
The name Evelyn Ann represents two very special people in Bowen’s life: her late grandmothers, Evelyn and Ann.
“Evelyn was the most faithful and inspiring woman I have ever known, and Ann was the most fierce and verbal woman I have ever known,” Bowen said. “Knowing them and learning from them taught me to be a strong, fearless, educated and caring human being. They both believed in life and love, and they both believed in creating the life for yourself that you want to live. These pieces embody who my grandmothers were. They are magical and I love them.”
Evelyn Ann Hair accessories are currently available for purchase at The Hip Eagle, located in The Market at 809 3rd Ave. in Huntington. They will be available soon at The Red Caboose, located in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in Huntington and at The Vault Market, 211 Center St. in Ironton. They can also be purchased on Instagram @evelynannhair.
“I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the community already,” Bowen said. “I am so excited to begin this wonderful journey.”
For more information, and to view Evelyn Ann Hair accessories, go to Facebook.com/evelynannhair or @evelynannhair on Instagram.
RINO SELF STORAGE SIGNS ON WITH U-HAUL: Deana Roush with Rino Self Storage announced the business has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Hurricane community.
“We are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Putnam County,” Roush said.
Rino Self Storage at 316 Putnam Village Drive will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Tuesday; from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For information or to make reservations, call 304-397-5308 or visit online at https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Hurricane-WV-25526/023556/.
