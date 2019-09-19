HUNTINGTON - Nomada Bakery, a locally owned and operated artisan bakery, has opened in the Visitors Center at Heritage Station.
Owners Shawn Schulenberg and Ariel Barcenas said they are excited about their new venture and have been working to create a vibrant space for several months.
"We hired our staff and have also been working on our menu," Barcenas said. "We're pleased with what we have to offer and think our customers will be pleased as well."
"We will offer a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options," Schulenberg said. "We will prioritize the use of local, organic and high-quality ingredients."
The bakery will be the center of the business and is born from a place of nostalgia, Barcenas added.
"It is a journey of flavors that started in our grandmas' kitchens and follows us as we have traveled and lived in many places throughout the globe," said Barcenas. "Our flavors and techniques are inspired by our birthplaces, this neighborhood we now call home, and everywhere in between."
The bakery will serve signature mini cakes, custards, baked empanadas, savory stuffed popovers, salads, soups, smoothie bowls, freshly squeezed juices, loose-leaf teas, coffee products, and a rotating menu of specials.
Tyson Compton, president of the CVB, which runs the Visitors Center, also shared his excitement about the bakery opening.
"We are very pleased with the concept for Nomada and I know the public will enjoy what they have to offer," Compton said. "We've had several opportunities to taste test some of their menu items and they are delicious. Having the bakery in the Visitors Center adds another element for the visitor and increases the overall experience for their visit to Cabell County, and of course locals love it too.
Nomada is located inside the Visitors Center at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
AUSTIN'S PET SUPPLIES: To celebrate its first six months in business, Austin's Pet Supplies is planning a ribbon cutting with the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, along with giving away free chances to win a basket of customers' favorite products and items valued at $250.
Austin's Pet Supplies opened its doors on April 6 in downtown Ceredo with a mission to supply healthy, high-quality pet foods and treats close to home, according to co-owner Brandon Austin.
Their following includes customers throughout the Tri-State area and their products have changed according to customers' wants and needs, Austin added.
"We couldn't have done this without support from our customers," Austin said. "We hope they will come and help us celebrate the past six months."
Austin's Pet Supplies recently extended business hours to Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store also offers free local delivery, grooming services and self-bathing facilities complete with shampoo, towels and dryers.
