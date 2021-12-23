BARBOURSVILLE — A new book store could open in April in Barboursville, according to its owners.
Booktenders will be located on Central Avenue, right across the street from the restaurant Main Street on Central.
“We are shooting for an opening in April and will be offering nitro coffee and tea,” said owner Ashley Skeen. “We will also have a small lounge space that will be available for book club gatherings, author events and, well, just lounging. Additionally, we will also be carrying a small collection of fountain pens and quality paper.”
There will be a lounge space in the back of Booktenders where book clubs can meet.
“We would love to start one or a few Booktenders book clubs for those of you looking to meet new reading friends,” Skeen added.
Skeen is partnering with Mandee Cunningham to open the new business.
“We both worked at Summit Beer Station as bartenders for the past seven years, hence the name of our new book store,” Skeen said.
Both say they have a passion for reading.
“Bookstores are our happy place,” Skeen said.
Both women have retail management experience as well.
“I managed a North Face store in Aspen, Colorado, before I moved back home 10 years ago,” Skeen said.
“I was a manager at Carmike Cinemas at the mall,” Cunningham said. “That was the theater prior to the full remodel for the current theater.”
The building for the new book store is being developed by their friend Patrick Hensley and his business partners Chad Berry and Doug Reynolds, according to Skeen.
“Patrick mentioned he was looking for businesses to move in, so in July the idea of Booktenders was born,” Skeen said.
The hours of operation remain undecided, but the women said they are considering 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, check out the Booktenders’ Facebook page. It is also on several other social media platforms and can be found by searching BooktendersWV.
RIBBON CUT ON ST. MARY’S PHARMACY: St. Mary’s Medical Center cut the ribbon on the new St. Mary’s Pharmacy last week.
The ceremony took place on the first floor of the Highlawn Medical Building at 2828 1st Ave. in Huntington with several hospital, state and local officials and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The new pharmacy opened to to patients, employees and community members last month and features a drive-thru and retail items. Services offered include prescription filling for most insurances, immunizations, a selection of over-the-counter medications, a wide range of educational/counseling services and disease management support, officials said.
In addition to a drive-thru window, the new location will have designated parking for pharmacy customers, same-day service for new prescriptions and expanded hours, including weekends.
The pharmacy will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8;30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.st-marys.org or call 304-526-8905.